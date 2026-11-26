The Supreme Court on Wednesday clarified that students who have already opted for three languages under the Central Board of Secondary Education’s ( CBSE’s ) three-language policy can continue with their existing choices and need not revert to two languages under the transitional relaxation granted through the court’s earlier orders, LiveLaw reported.

The clarification by a Bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana came after CBSE filed an application seeking modification of the court’s September 28 order, which extended the transitional relaxation already available to students in Classes 7, 8 and 9 to the current Class 6 batch.

Under the relaxation, students in these classes can continue studying two foreign languages and one Indian language instead of being required to study at least two Indian languages. The third language is to be assessed at the school level rather than through a board examination. The September 28 order also extended to the current Class 6 batch the exemption from the Class 10 board examination in the third language.

Why did CBSE approach the Supreme Court?

CBSE had approached the Supreme Court seeking reconsideration of the exemption granted to Class 6 students, arguing that the relief would benefit only a small number of students but could affect academic arrangements across its affiliated schools.

The board contended that certain students had already opted for three-language combinations, prompting it to seek a modification of the transitional exemption.

What did the Supreme Court say?

During Wednesday’s hearing, the CJI clarified that students who had already opted for three languages could continue with their choices, while those studying two languages could continue with them for the current academic year.

The CJI said, “[where] two languages going on, they will be allowed to continue with two languages this year, subject to the condition that next year they will take...that is what our order says. This is a human problem. We don't want to this here. Those who have already opted, very good. Then those students will continue.”

When Solicitor General Tushar Mehta urged that the relaxation not extend until Class 10, Justice Bagchi said, “Till 10th. That is what you have given for class 7 students. Just look into that. Upto 7, it has been given till 10th that they will have the exception”.

The Solicitor General subsequently said the court could pass the proposed order and that CBSE would approach it again if any difficulties remained. “We will do that," the CJI said.

What is CBSE’s three-language policy?

CBSE introduced the three-language requirement in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.

Under the revised framework, students in Classes 6 to 9 must study three languages, of which at least two must be Indian languages. A foreign language can be chosen as the third language only if the other two are Indian languages.

The third language is referred to as R3. CBSE began introducing the requirement in Class 6 from the 2026-27 academic session and also made it compulsory for Class 9 from July 1, 2026.

The Supreme Court had earlier questioned the characterisation of English as a “non-native” language and sought details from CBSE and other authorities on their infrastructural preparedness, without staying the policy.