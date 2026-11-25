The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has decided against implementing the jumbling system for Intermediate practical exams in the year 2027. As per news sources, the current scheme will continue for 2027.

Students will take their practical exams at their own junior colleges rather than being assigned to external institutions. If the jumbling plan had been adopted, students would have taken their practical exams at colleges other than their enrolled institutions.

ALSO READ: UP board exam date 2027 announced for class 10, 12 practical exams The board has not initiated action to implement this system for the upcoming exams.

Telangana Intermediate Practical Exams 2027 important dates

January 29, 2027: First-year English practical

January 30, 2027: Second-year English practical February 1 to 10, 2027: Second-year Science practical February 11 to 18, 2027: First-year Science practical. About Telangana Intermediate Practical Exams 2027 The practical exams are set to begin on January 29, 2027. These tests will occur in two sessions each day: the first from 9 am to 12 pm and the second from 2 pm to 5 pm. ALSO READ: UP NEET PG counselling 2026 round 2 seat allotment result out on Nov 26 Students in both the first and second years of Intermediate will take part in the evaluations. Maintaining the current setup will help prevent any disruptions for students and eliminate the need for them to travel to unfamiliar exam centres.