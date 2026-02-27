JEE Main 2026 Session 2 correction window opens at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 correction window Last Date: The JEE Main 2026 application correction window for session 2 exams has begun, according to the National Testing Agency. The NTA timetable states that the application rectification window will be available from February 27 to February 28, 2026.

The official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, offers the application correction window for JEE Main 2026 Session 2. When making modifications to the application form, candidates should ensure that they make the changes in the fields that are accessible for editing.

JEE Main 2026: Important dates

JEE Main Session 2 will occur from April 2 to April 9, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts: 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm.

Registration for Session 1 took place between October 31 and November 27, 2025. Later on, they signed up again for Session 2. Registration for Session 2 took place between February 1 and February 25, 2026.

JEE Main 2026 Correction Window Eligibility

There are two groups that can use the correction facility. Both new and returning applicants fall under this category. Those who applied alone for Session 2 are considered fresh applicants. Through the site, they can update specific information.

Those that participated in Session 1 are considered repeat candidates. For Session 2, they must have re-registered. Depending on the type of registration, different fields are editable. Candidates who initially registered in Session 1 are considered current candidates.

How to edit details for JEE Main 2026 Application Form Correction Session 2?

· Go to the official website of JEE Main 2026 at jeemain.nta.nic.in

· Find the link on the home page for the form correction facility.

· Press on the link, and the login window will display.

· On the login window, fill in the JEE Main 2026 application number and password.

· Under the login, candidates have to read the instructions and verify the OTP sent to the registered mobile number.

· Candidates can now avail the fields in the application form that can be edited.

· Edit the field that you want.

· After editing, check all the details carefully. No more facilities to make corrections will be accessible.

· Press on the submit link and save the revised form. If said, pay the applicable correction fee.

JEE Main 2026 Correction Window Categories

Certain application details may be edited by these candidates. Correction fees may be required of candidates. Changes must be made to determine the amount. The editable fields include:

· Course or paper selection

· Mode or medium of question paper

· State code of eligibility

· Identity details if Aadhaar was unavailable

· Choice of examination cities

· Class 10 and Class 12 academic details

· Gender and category information

· Fee payment details where applicable.

What's next after the JEE Main 2026 correction window ends?

Once the correction period ends, the NTA will release the advance city intimation slip, followed by the Session 2 admit card. These documents will contain crucial details such as exam date, shift timing and examination centre.

Candidates are strongly advised to complete corrections well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical glitches. Even minor errors in the application form could lead to verification issues later in the admission process.