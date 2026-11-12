Manipur Board Class 10, 12 date sheet 2027 released, check full schedule

The Council of Higher Secondary Education and Board of Secondary Education Manipur have declared the Manipur board High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Class 10 and Higher Secondary (Class 12) examination schedule 2027.

As per the official statement issued, the board will conduct the Class 12 examinations from February 11 to March 19, 2027. Meanwhile, the Manipur board HSLC exams will be conducted from February 10 to 25, 2027.

How to download the Manipur class 10th exam timetable 2027?

Visit the official website of BSEM at bsem.nic.in.

Open the "Notifications" or "Latest News" section on the homepage.

Press the link for "HSLC Examination 2027 Time Table".

The time table PDF will display on the screen. ALSO READ: Mizoram Board HSLC, HSSLC timetable 2027 Download the PDF and take a printout for later reference. How to download the Manipur class 12th exam datesheet 2027? Visit the official website of COHSEM at cohsem.nic.in. Click on the "Notice" or "Latest Updates" section. Choose the link for "HSE Examination 2027 Time Table". The PDF will show in a new window. ALSO READ: CBSE board exams 2027: Class 10, 12 datesheet released, check key dates Download and save the time table for your reference. Manipur Board HSLC Class 10 Time Table 2027 February 10, 2027: English February 12, 2027: Optional Subjects: Home Science, Commerce, Computer Science, Higher Mathematics, Thang-Ta, Fine Arts, Eshei Nongmai and Manipuri Jagoi

February 16, 2027: Social Science February 19, 2027: First Language: Manipuri (MM), Bengali, Mizo, Paite, Zou, Hmar, Tangkhul, Nepali, Thadou, Kuki, Maola, Kom, Vaiphei, Ruangmei, Liangmei, Hindi, Sanskrit, Gangte and Simte ALSO READ: Maharashtra Board 10th, 12th Exam date 2027 out: Check complete schedule February 19, 2027: Subjects instead of First Language: Elementary Hindi, Additional English, Elementary Manipuri (MM) and Elementary Manipuri (Roman Script). More about the Manipur board HSLC exams 2027 The board informed Class 10 students that papers carrying 80 marks will be held for 3 hours in the morning shift (9 am to 12 pm), while papers with 48 marks will be conducted for 2 hours (9 am to 11 am).

Manipur Board Higher Secondary Class 12 Exam Schedule February 11: MIL (Kom, Manipuri, Mao La, Bengali, Hindi, Hmar, Mizo, Nepali, Paite, Vaiphei, Zou, Raugmei, Tangkhul, Thadou-Kuki, Gangte) or Alternative English February 13: Elective Languages - Hindi, Manipuri, Bengali, English February 17: English February 23: Physics, Political Science, Accountancy February 26: Chemistry, Education, Business Studies March 1: History, Biology March 3: Engineering Drawing, Sociology March 5: Human Ecology, Family Sciences March 8: Mathematics March 11: Fine Arts, Health, Physical Education March 13: Psychology, Music, Thang Ta, Statistics. March 15: Computer Science, Philosophy March 17: Geology, Geography March 19: Anthropology, Economics. More about the Manipur Board HSE exams 2027 The Manipur Board HSE Class 12 examinations will be held in the morning shift from 10 am to 1 pm. For Class 12 students, the exam duration will be 3 hours for papers carrying 70, 80, or 100 marks, while papers carrying 40 marks will be held for 2 hours.