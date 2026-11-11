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Mizoram Board HSLC, HSSLC timetable 2027 released at website, know more

The Mizoram Board has released the timetable for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2027. Students can now visit the official website, mbse.edu.in, to check and download their schedules

Mizoram Board HSLC, HSSLC timetable 2027
Mizoram Board HSLC, HSSLC timetable 2027
Princess Sonika New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2026 | 1:46 PM IST
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The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has released the timetable for the upcoming 2027 High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) exams. Class 10 and Class 12 board exam students can now head to the official website, mbse.edu.in, to access and download their detailed subject schedules. in, to access and download their detailed subject schedules. 
 
According to the timeline, the Class 12 exams are set to commence on February 8, 2027, whereas the Class 10 exams will start on February 10, 2027. Both sets of examinations are scheduled to occur between 10 am and 1 pm.

How to download MBSE HSLC, HSSLC Timetable 2027?

Go to the official website at mbse.edu.in.
 
Search for the examination section on the homepage.
 
Find for the HSLC or HSSLC examination routine 2027 link.
 
Choose the timetable link for your class.
 
The date sheet PDF will display on the screen.
 
Check the dates of all your subjects.
 
Download the PDF and keep a copy for later use.

MBSE HSSLC Class 12 Timetable 2027

English-February 8, 2026
 
M.I.L. (Mizo/Hindi/Nepali)- February 12, 2026
 
Political Science, Public Administration, Business Studies, Physics- February 17, 2026
 
Education, Psychology, Chemistry, Accountancy- February 22, 2026
 
Geography, BiologyFebruary 26, 2026
 
History, Mathematics, Business Mathematics- March 3, 2026
 
Economics, Geology- March 8, 2026
 
Sociology- March 11, 2026
 
Computer Science (T), Home Science (T)- March 15, 2026. 

MBSE HSLC Class 10 Timetable 2027

MIL: Hindi, Manipuri, Mizo, Nepali, Bengali, Alternative English- February 10
 
Social Science- February 19
 
Science (Theory)- February 23
 
English- February 25
 
Mathematics- March 1
 
Home Science, Introductory Information Technology, Commercial Studies, Civics & Economics- March 4.   

About the MBSE practical exam dates 2027

The board has published the schedule for practical exams for students in Class 10 and Class 12. For Class 10, practical exams for Home Science and Science are set for February 4, 2027, from 9 in the morning until 4 in the afternoon. 
 
In Class 12, practical assessments in Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Computer Science, and Geography will occur on February 1, 2027. The exams for other subjects have been arranged for February 9, 2027. 
 
Both sessions for the Class 12 practical exams will happen between 9 am and 4 pm. 
 
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First Published: Nov 11 2026 | 1:45 PM IST

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