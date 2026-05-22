NCERT may launch MA, PhD courses next year after deemed university tag

People familiar with the plans said physical classroom programmes are likely to be conducted through NCERT’s headquarters along with the five RIEs in Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Mysuru, and Shillong.
An email sent to the NCERT and the education ministry remained unanswered till press time.
The RIEs, established in the 1960s, have long offered teacher education programmes, including BEd, integrated BA-BEd/BSc-BEd, and MEd courses, with teaching carried out by faculty employed by NCERT. However, these programmes operated under affiliations with universities, which awarded the final degrees, while NCERT provided instruction and academic support.
The five RIEs operate under different affiliating universities — Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University, Barkatullah University, Utkal University, University of Mysore, and North-Eastern Hill University — which have traditionally awarded degrees to their students. However, these affiliations are programme-specific and have varied over time, depending on regulatory approvals and course structures, rather than being fixed one-to-one institutional arrangements.