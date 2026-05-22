NCERT may launch MA, PhD courses next year after deemed university tag

National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), the national school curriculum body, is likely to roll out its own Master’s and PhD programmes in education from next year, according to people aware of the matter, following change of its status to deemed university last month.

The proposed programmes are expected to focus on areas including teacher education, curriculum studies, and educational research, marking a significant shift for NCERT, which has historically functioned as the country’s apex body for school curriculum development, textbook preparation, and educational research, but has not independently awarded higher education degrees.

NCERT was granted deemed-to-be-university status by the Union Education Ministry in April, following approval by the University Grants Commission (UGC), allowing the school curriculum body to award degrees in its own name for the first time. The status covers NCERT headquarters and six constituent institutions — five Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs) and the Pandit Sunderlal Sharma Central Institute of Vocational Education (PSSCIVE), Bhopal.

“It will not happen immediately as it is an old institution and will need to be remodelled and restructured. However, the courses will likely be rolled out next year as time is of essence,” the official added.

People familiar with the plans said physical classroom programmes are likely to be conducted through NCERT’s headquarters along with the five RIEs in Ajmer, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Mysuru, and Shillong.

An email sent to the NCERT and the education ministry remained unanswered till press time.

The RIEs, established in the 1960s, have long offered teacher education programmes, including BEd, integrated BA-BEd/BSc-BEd, and MEd courses, with teaching carried out by faculty employed by NCERT. However, these programmes operated under affiliations with universities, which awarded the final degrees, while NCERT provided instruction and academic support.