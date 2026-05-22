SSC CGL 2026 notification released for 12,256 vacancies; applications begin

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2026, announcing 12,256 vacancies across various central government ministries and departments.

The online application process began on May 21 and will continue till June 22. Interested candidates can apply through the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in

Candidates who are chosen will receive a variety of government advantages in addition to competitive pay. Candidates can apply online by visiting the Commission's official website. The application procedure has begun.

While the application correction window will be available until June 29, 2026, the deadline for paying the online fee is June 23, 2026.

SSC CGL 2026 important dates

· Notification release date: May 21, 2026

· Commencement of online application: May 21, 2026

· Deadline to apply online: June 22, 2026

· Deadline for fee payment: June 23, 2026

· Application correction window: June 29 to July 1, 2026

· SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Date: August-September 2026

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How to apply for SSC CGL 2026?

· Visit the SSC Login Portal at ssc.gov.in/login.

· Press on the "New User? Register Now" option

· Finish the registration process with the essential details

· Log in using the registration number and password

· Enter the SSC CGL 2026 application form

· Upload scanned copies of the photograph and signature

· Check all details before final submission

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SSC CGL 2026 Vacancy Details

ALSO READ: UPSC exam calendar 2027 released: Check IAS prelims, Mains exam dates Through this recruitment, positions will be filled in various key central government departments and ministries. These include major posts in the Income Tax Department, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate, Central Excise Department, Postal Department, Audit Department, and Narcotics Department. Candidates chosen for these posts will serve as central government officials.

The SSC CGL 2026 recruitment covers a huge range of vacancies, such as Assistant Section Officer, Income Tax Inspector, CBI Sub-Inspector, Auditor, Accountant, Tax Assistant, and Central Excise Inspector. Chosen candidates will be posted in many ministries and government offices.

SSC CGL Recruitment 2026 Eligibility

Graduates from any accredited university are eligible to apply for this position. However, additional credentials in pertinent fields are needed for some particular positions. Therefore, candidates are encouraged to thoroughly read the entire official notification before applying.

Age Limit: Depending on the position, there are different age restrictions. Certain positions have a minimum age requirement of 18 and a maximum age requirement of 27. The maximum age limit for many positions is between 30 and 32.

According to government regulations, candidates who fall within reserved categories will receive an age relaxation. Candidates from Other Backward Classes would receive a 3-year exemption, while those from the Scheduled Caste and the Scheduled Tribe groups would receive a 5-year respite.

SSC CGL Recruitment 2026: Selection Process

There will be several steps in the SSC CGL selection process. There will be a computer-based Tier I test first. Those who meet the requirements will take the Tier II exam.

For certain posts, a physical test and medical examination may also be conducted. The merit list and document verification will determine the final selection.

According to the Commission, the Tier II exam might take place in December 2026, while the Tier I exam is expected to take place in August or September of that same year. Computer-based methods will be used for both phases.

SSC CGL Salary Details 2026

Excellent salary packages are available for jobs through the SSC CGL. The position determines the salary. Starting pay might be approximately Rs 25,000 per month, and for some roles, it could be up to Rs 1.5 lakh.

Dearness allowance, housing rent allowance, travel allowance, medical facilities, and other government benefits will also be provided to employees. For this reason, youthful candidates love taking the SSC CGL exam.

Over 12,256 positions have been announced by the SSC this time. Additionally, the Commission has declared that the number of positions may change according to needs. This is one of the biggest recruitment tests in the nation, with millions of applicants taking it each year.