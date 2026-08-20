NMAT 2026 registration begins today: Check dates, fees, steps to apply

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) will start the NMAT 2026 registrations today, August 20, 2026. Interested candidates can apply for admission to the MBA programmes on the official website to register for the NMIMS Management Aptitude Test (NMAT) 2026 at mba.com/nmat.

Candidates must note that they can pick the slot for their entrance exam in November 2026.

Each college may have different admission requirements, eligibility requirements, deadlines, and acceptance policies for NMAT scores. According to GMAC, the examination is accepted by over 58 business schools and will be offered at 64 test locations in 59 Indian cities.

NMAT 2026 Important Dates · Registration- August 20, 2026 to October 10, 2026 · Scheduling- August 20, 2026 to October 22, 2026 · Rescheduling- August 20, 2026 to December 17, 2026 · Exam Delivery- November 2, 2026 to December 20, 2026 · Retake (Registration)- November 3, 2026 to December 17, 2026 ALSO READ: HPBOSE 12th Final Merit List 2026 released on hpbose.org; how to check · Retake (Scheduling) - November 3, 2026 to December 17, 2026. How to apply for the NMAT 2026 registration? Step 1: Visit the official website and click on ‘Create your NMAT Account’

Step 2: Fill in the details under Manage NMAT Profile Step 3: Complete email verification Step 4: Click on the NMAT by GMAC Dashboard Step 5: Complete the application form Step 6: Choose the school to send NMAT scores in the School Preference Section Step 7: Upload a recent photograph ALSO READ: NEET UG 2026 Counselling: MCC to release the Round 1 seat allotment soon Step 8: Make the payment of the application fee and then hit submit. NMAT 2026 Registration Fees · Test Registration- Rs 3000 + applicable taxes · Additional Score Reports (beyond the first five)- Rs 400 per Score Report + applicable taxes