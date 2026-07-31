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Home / Education / News / JAC compartment exam 2026 datesheet out; Class 10, 12 exams from Aug 7

JAC compartment exam 2026 datesheet out; Class 10, 12 exams from Aug 7

JAC has released the Class 10 and 12 compartment exam date sheet for 2026. Supplementary exams will be conducted from Aug 7 to 14, 2026. The timetable is available on the official JAC website

JAC compartment exam 2026 datesheet out

JAC compartment exam 2026 datesheet out

Princess Sonika New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 1:43 PM IST

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The JAC Class 10 and 12 Compartment Exam Date Sheet 2026 has been made available by the Jharkhand Academic Council. The compartment examinations are now open to students who failed one or more topics on the annual board exams. These exams offer a chance to raise scores without missing a school year.
 
The 2026 JAC Class 10 and 12 compartment exams will be administered offline. The dates of the tests are August 7–August 14, 2026. The comprehensive subject-by-subject schedule is available on the board's official website.

How to download the JAC Compartment Time Table 2026?

·        Visit the official JAC website atjac.jharkhand.gov.in
 
 
·        On the homepage, find for the notification link that says, "Latest Announcements" or "Examination" section
 
·        Press on the JAC 10th or 12th Compartment Time Table 2026 link

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·        The subject-wise PDF will displayed in a new tab
 
·        Download the date sheet and save or print it for later. 

Why Jharkhand compartment examination 2026 matters? 

Some students in the Matric and Inter streams (Science, Commerce, and Arts) fail one or two subjects each year even though they pass the others. This group is the target audience for the JAC compartment or supplemental exam.
 
If a student passes the compartment exam, they can continue with their academic year, apply on time for further education or admittance, and avoid the disadvantage of having to retake the full course.

What after the JAC Class 10 compartment exams 2026?

Students who are unable to clear the subject even in the compartment attempt generally have the option to reappear in the same subject during the next academic year's board exam cycle.
 
You can also explore alternate pathways such as open schooling, depending on the specific board's provisions. It's advisable to consult your school or the JAC helpline for the exact next steps applicable to your case.

About JAC Class 10th exams 2026

While the Class 12 exams, which covered the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams, went a little later into early March, the ordinary JAC Class 10 board exams 2026 were held earlier in the year, between early February and late February.
 
From the final week of February to the first week of March, both classes had practical tests. Students who barely missed passing scores in one or two subjects were eligible for the compartment exam after JAC released the Class 10 and Class 12 results after the review was finished. 
 

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 1:43 PM IST