IBPS Clerk Registration 2026 starts from August 1; check full schedule

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued the short notification for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026, with online applications for Customer Service Associate (CSA) posts in participating public sector banks set to begin on August 1. Candidates can apply until August 21.

The detailed notification and online application link will be published on the official IBPS website on August 1. It will contain details on vacancies, eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, age limit, exam pattern, syllabus, application fee and the selection process. Candidates should review the notification carefully before submitting their applications.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

· Online registration: August 1 to August 21, 2026

· Application fee payment: August 1 to August 21, 2026

· Application correction window: Dates to be out after the registration process

· Pre-Examination Training (PET): September 2026

· Preliminary Examination: October 2026

· Preliminary Result: November 2026

· Main Examination: December 2026

ALSO READ: CSIR NET 2026 provisional answer key 2026 soon; check steps to download · Provisional Allotment: March 2027.

IBPS 2026 application fee

· SC/ST/PwBD/ESM/DESM candidates: Rs 175 (including GST)

· All other candidates: Rs 850 (including GST)

· Mode of payment: Online

· Fee payment window: August 1 to August 21, 2026.

About the IBPS 2026 preliminary examination

The preliminary exam will take place in October 2026, while the main exam will take place in December 2026, according to the proposed schedule. Both exams will be administered at specific locations across the nation using computer-based testing (CBT).

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More about the IBPS notification 2026

It is recommended that candidates prepare the necessary paperwork before the registration process starts and frequently check the official IBPS website for the most recent information.