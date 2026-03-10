RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026 released at rrb.digialm.com, check how to download

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit card for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Graduate Level Computer-Based Test (CBT 1). Candidates can download their hall pass from the official RRB application portal once it is made available.

To use the official website, students need to have their login information with them. The CBT I exam will be administered at various exam centres around the nation from March 16 to March 27, 2026.

Notably, the city notification slip has already been made available. Students can learn more about the city where they will be taking their exam by using the city notification slip.

What are the steps to download the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026? · Go to the official RRB regional website or rrbapply.gov.in. · Press on the link for RRB NTPC Graduate Level Admit Card 2026. · Fill in your registration number and password/date of birth. · Submit the details to check the hall ticket. · Download and print the admit card for later reference. Details mentioned on the RRB NTPC hall ticket 2026 · Candidate's name

· Roll number · Photograph and signature · Exam date and shift timing · Exam centre address · Important exam day instructions. More about the RRB NTPC exams 2026 Candidates must log in with their registration number and birthdate in order to view the city notification slip. Important basic information regarding the test is included in the document, especially the city where the candidate's exam centre will be situated. Candidates should be aware that the admission card and the city notification slip are not the same. The slip cannot be used as an exam entry pass, even though it contains information about the exam city and other pertinent details.

On March 12, 2026, four days before the exam, the authentic RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 1 admit card will be made available. What after the RRB NTPC Graduate Level admit card 2026? After downloading your RRB NTPC Graduate Level Admit Card 2026 (CEN 06/2025), you must proceed through several critical exam-day and post-exam stages: Step 1: Admit Card and Documents · Print the Admit Card · Mandatory Documents: On your exam day, scheduled between March 16 and March 27, 2026, you should carry an Admit Card and an Original Photo ID.