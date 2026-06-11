TS Inter supplementary results 2026 out today at 11:30 am; how to check

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) is set to declare the TG Inter Supplementary Results 2026 today, Thursday, June 11. According to the official notice, the results for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination (IPASE) will be announced at 11:30 am.

Nearly four lakh students from general and vocational streams are awaiting the results. Those who appeared for the first- and second-year supplementary and improvement examinations can access their scorecards online through the official portals. The results are crucial as they will determine students' eligibility for upcoming engineering and degree admission processes.

How to check TS Inter Supplementary Results 2026?

Step 1. Visit the official websites at results.cgg.gov.in or tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2. Press on the link labelled "TG Inter IPASE 1st/2nd Year Results 2026". Step 3. Choose your academic stream—either "General" or "Vocational." Step 4. Enter your Supplementary Examination Hall Ticket Number in the given field. ALSO READ: NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: NTA opens portal for PwD candidates; apply by June 12 Step 5. Click "Submit" to check the provisional marks memo What to check on your TS Inter Supplementary Results 2026 Marksheet? The online memo is temporary. Students must retain their original printed memo (OBE) from their respective junior colleges for final admission verification. After downloading the result, candidates are suggested to check for:

· Spelling of their name. · Subject codes and theory/practical marks. · Aggregate percentage and pass status. Official websites to check results The result link will be activated on the following websites at 11:30 am: Primary portal: results.cgg.gov.in Alternative portal: tgbie.cgg.gov.in TGBIE has reportedly enabled multiple servers to ensure smooth access and minimise traffic-related delays. What to do after the TS Inter Supplementary Results 2026? For students hoping to gain admission to professional and traditional degree programs, the announcement of the IPASE results is a crucial first step. For two significant state counselling procedures, the timing is especially important: