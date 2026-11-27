The National Testing Agency (NTA) has provided an option for candidates taking the UGC NET December 2026 exam to modify their assigned exam city. As stated in the announcement, this opportunity will be accessible until November 29, 2026, at 11:55 pm. Candidates must complete the procedure before the cutoff.
The new exam city will be assigned based on seat availability. The NTA also mentioned that allocation will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Candidates need to thoroughly check their choice before requesting, as the decision will be final and cannot be altered after submission.
UGC NET December 2026: How to select a different exam city?
Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Click on Login
Fill in the application number and Password/ Date of Birth
The option will display only for eligible candidates.
The list shows only cities where capacity is currently available. Choose the city.
For errors or assistance related to the examination city change facility, candidates can contact the NTA through the below channels:
Email: ugcnet@nta.ac.in
Helpline: 011-40759000
Toll-free number: 1800-180-4747.
About UGC NET December 2026
According to the details provided, of the 9,76,008 candidates assigned examination cities, 8,74,121 candidates (89.56%) were allotted their first preferred city, 9,53,958 candidates (97.74%) were allotted a city from among their 4 preferred cities; and 22,050 candidates (2.26%) were allotted a location outside their 4 preferred cities.
NTA has decided to let these 22,050 candidates pick another Examination City from the cities where capacity is available.
All about UGC NET December 2026 exam city choice
In certain cities, a higher number of applicants sought positions than there were computer-based testing seats. When a candidate’s 4 chosen cities lacked any open seats, they were assigned to the closest city that had available slots, determined by the address listed on their application.
This process was implemented to ensure every applicant secures a testing seat according to the planned timeline. However, the NTA has introduced a service allowing candidates to select an exam city that still has openings. These decisions might offer greater convenience for candidates than the city currently assigned to them.
A decision, once made cannot be changed. It should be understood that the number of seats available in each city is restricted and will be assigned according to the order of applications received.
Participants who fail to select an alternative city by the specified deadline will retain the Examination City indicated on their Advance City Intimation Slip. The UGC-NET December 2026 Admit Card will be made available on the official website on December 7, 2026. The Examination City, Centre, Date, and Shift listed on the Admit Card will be final.