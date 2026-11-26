JEE Main 2027 registration deadline today, correction window opens tomorrow
NTA is set to end the JEE Main 2027 registration window with late fee today, Nov 26, 2026. According to the officially calendar, the JEE main session 1 exam will be held from Jan 20, 2027
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has received over 15 lakh application forms for JEE Main 2027 Session 1. The application window without a late fee ended on November 22, 2026. Those who have not yet submitted their forms can still register by paying the late fee.
The late-fee application window opened on November 24, 2026 and will close today, November 26. The application correction window will then open on November 27, allowing candidates to make changes to their submitted forms. Students can complete the registration process via the official website.
JEE Mains 2027 session 1 important dates
Registration begins: October 24, 2026
Regular registration deadline: November 22, 2026
Late-Fee registration window: November 23 – 26, 2026 (up to 11:50 PM)
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Application correction window: November 27 – 29, 2026
Exam city intimation slip: December 30, 2026 (Expected)
Admit card release: January 13, 2027 (Expected)
Exam starts: January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 & 28, 2027
Declaration of result: February 2027 (Expected).
How to apply for JEE Main 2027 Session 1?
Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
On the homepage, click the 'JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Registration' link.
Choose New Registration and select a login option through DigiLocker, e-Pramaan, or JanParichay under Meri Pehchaan.
Fill in the required personal details, mobile number and email address.
Enter the academic details and select the examination paper and preferred examination cities.
Upload the required photograph, signature and other documents.
Make the payment of the late application fee and submit the form.
Download the confirmation page and keep it for later.
Documents needed for JEE Main 2027 registration
Class 10 certificate or marksheet
Class 12 examination details
Recent passport-size photograph
Scanned signature
Valid identity-related information
Category certificate, if applicable
PwD/PwBD certificate, if applicable
Other supporting documents required by NTA.
About JEE Main Exam 2027
JEE Main is organized for entry into bachelor's degree engineering degrees at National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and various other participating technical colleges.
This exam also acts as the screening exam for JEE Advanced, which is necessary for admission into Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Applicants must fulfill the specified eligibility criteria to take the examination.
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First Published: Nov 26 2026 | 10:53 AM IST