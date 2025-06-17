India Post 4th merit list 2025 released for GDS recruitment; details here

India Post 4th merit list 2025: India Post has released the fourth merit list for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Recruitment 2025. Candidates who have been waiting for the results can now check their names on the official website – indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

The list includes candidates selected for various GDS positions such as Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and Dak Sevak across different states.

India Post GDS 4th merit List: Selection process

Recruitment is based solely on marks obtained in Class 10. There is no written examination involved.

How to check the India Post GDS 4th merit list?

Here’s how to check the India Post GDS 4th merit list:

Visit the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Go to the candidate’s corner and click on GDS Online Engagement.

Under your respective postal circle, locate Supplementary List-IV.

Download the PDF and search for your result using your registration number. The merit list includes the names, registration numbers, percentage marks, and allotted divisions of shortlisted candidates India Post GDS 4th merit list: Document verification Candidates whose names appear in the merit list are required to undergo document verification. They should wait for an official communication, either by phone or written notice, from the concerned Divisional Head or Post Office, which will provide details about the verification schedule and venue.