India Post 4th merit list 2025 released for GDS recruitment; details here

India Post has announced the 4th GDS merit list for 2025. Selection is based on Class 10 marks only, with no written test. Check what's next for shortlisted candidates

India POst
India Post GDS 4th merit list out
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 4:59 PM IST
India Post 4th merit list 2025: India Post has released the fourth merit list for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Recruitment 2025. Candidates who have been waiting for the results can now check their names on the official website – indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. 
 
The list includes candidates selected for various GDS positions such as Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and Dak Sevak across different states.

India Post GDS 4th merit List: Selection process

Recruitment is based solely on marks obtained in Class 10. There is no written examination involved.

How to check the India Post GDS 4th merit list?

Here’s how to check the India Post GDS 4th merit list:
  • Visit the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in
  • Go to the candidate’s corner and click on GDS Online Engagement.
  • Under your respective postal circle, locate Supplementary List-IV.
  • Download the PDF and search for your result using your registration number.
The merit list includes the names, registration numbers, percentage marks, and allotted divisions of shortlisted candidates

India Post GDS 4th merit list: Document verification

Candidates whose names appear in the merit list are required to undergo document verification. They should wait for an official communication, either by phone or written notice, from the concerned Divisional Head or Post Office, which will provide details about the verification schedule and venue.
 
Physical presence is mandatory at the designated location on the specified date with all required documents.

What are the documents required for verification?

Here are the list of documents required for verification:
  • Original and photocopy of Class 10 mark sheet and certificate
  • Proof of date of birth
  • Valid caste/category certificate (if applicable)
  • Computer training certificate
  • Government-issued photo ID (Aadhaar, Voter ID, etc.)
  • Two passport-size photographs
  • Two self-attested copies of each document listed above
Failure to provide any of the required documents may result in the cancellation of the provisional selection.
 

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

