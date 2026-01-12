CUET PG 2026: NTA issues advisory, registration ends January 14; know more

Last Date of CUET Registration 2026: For those preparing to take the CUET PG 2026, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a crucial advisory. Registration for the postgraduate entrance exam will shortly close, candidates must complete their application procedure by January 14, 2026.

For the Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG) 2026, NTA had previously lowered the number of exam cities. There will only be 292 exam cities in 2026 instead of 312. There will be 272 Indian cities and 16 overseas locations for the CUET PG 2026 test.

How to apply for CUET PG 2026?

· Visit the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg

· On the homepage, press on the CUET PG 2026 registration link

· Finish the registration process and log in

· Fill in the application form carefully

· Upload essential documents and make the payment of the application fee

· Submit the form and take a printout for later.

NTA official statement on CUET PG 2026

The official notice from NTA stated, "The registration portal for the CUET PG 2026 examination shall be closing on January 14, 2026 (up to 11:50 pm). All candidates who have not yet completed the process are once again advised to ensure that they fill out and submit the online application form, paying the prescribed examination fee. Download and retain the confirmation page for future reference.”

ALSO READ: SSC Calendar 2026: Check exam schedule for CGL, CHSL, MTS, GD, and more "It is reiterated that only candidates who have successfully paid the fee will be considered as having completed the application process. Candidates are also advised to check their particulars carefully before fee payment, as no change shall be permitted later. Candidates are further advised to regularly visit the NTA website (https://exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/) for the latest updates, notices, and information regarding the CUET (PG) 2026 examination," the NTA added.

CUET PG 2026 helpdesk

Candidates can contact helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in or call 011-40759000 or 011-69227700 if they encounter any issues filling out the form. For the recent exam updates, candidates should frequently visit nta.ac.in and exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg.

More about the CUET PG 2026

All central universities and other participating universities, institutions, and autonomous colleges administer the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for postgraduate course entrance. Exam cities have changed, but the exam format and topic count have not been altered by NTA.

The exam will be held for 157 subjects for a duration of 90 minutes per paper. March is the date of the CUET PG exam. For the 2026–2027 academic year, candidates who qualify for CUET PG may enrol in postgraduate programs at Central, State, private, and Deemed Universities, as well as other participating institutions.