Best places to celebrate Christmas in India: Top cities & festive hotspots

Best places to celebrate Christmas in India: Top cities & festive hotspots

In India, Christmas is a time of lights, music, and joy. The nation celebrates in its own special way, from bustling city streets to serene coastal communities. It will be celebrated on Dec 25, 2025

Christmas in India

Best Place in India to celebrate Christmas

With Christmas and New Year's quickly approaching, people all over India are starting to organise their vacations as the holiday season approaches. Trains continue to be one of the most popular modes of transportation during this hectic time, whether one is travelling to a beach or hill station or returning home to celebrate with family. 
 
Millions of travellers compete for seats each year due to the spike in demand, which leaves platforms and coaches overcrowded. Here is a list of the top cities and locations that offer life-long memories if you're wondering where to have the best Christmas celebrations.
 

Top 5 places to celebrate Christmas 2025 in India this holiday season

New Delhi
 
One of the most famous cathedrals in the national capital, Sacred Heart Cathedral, holds carol singing and a magnificent midnight mass. It's a must-see during Christmas because of its calm atmosphere and spiritual warmth. 
 
Enjoy the festive atmosphere at some of Delhi's best markets this Christmas, such as the Sorbet Soiree Christmas Market at Sunder Nursery, the German Christmas Market at PSOI Lawns, and the Italian Embassy's Christmas Earth Mela. 

The Tamana Winter Carnival and DLF Promenade Christmas Market, which include a variety of eco-friendly companies, foreign cuisine, handicrafts, and live entertainment, are additional highlights.
 
Mumbai, Maharashtra 
 
Thousands of people attend the midnight mass and carol sessions at this famous cathedral in Bandra, Mount Mary Basilica. It is unforgettable because of its magnificent architecture and joyous atmosphere. Food stands and merchants are selling Christmas treats all around. 
Additionally, fairy lights and festive décor adorn the Hill Road and Bandra Streets. Take a stroll around the alleys, browse for unusual presents, and take in the happy atmosphere. The charm is enhanced by the distinctive Christmas goodies offered by cafes and bakeries along the route. 
 
Goa
 
Special Christmas masses are held at the 'Basilica of Bom Jesus', a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Visitors from all over the world are drawn to it by its spiritual atmosphere and historic appeal. The church is a photographer's paradise with its exquisite interiors and joyous decorations. 
 
Additionally, 'Se Cathedral' is a must-see cathedral during the Christmas season because of its magnificent architecture and joyous ceremonies. 
 
Beaches from Baga to Anjuna come to life with lights, music, and late-night festivities. Ideal for people who enjoy a vibrant Christmas atmosphere. Live DJs and fireworks enhance the thrilling ambience. A memorable experience is created by the serene surroundings and heartfelt carols.
 
Pondicherry
 
A treasure from the colonial era, the Church of Our Lady of Angels offers carol singing and a midnight service in a serene environment. It is a visual joy with its elegant interiors and pastel exterior. 
 
In addition, White Town is renowned for its upscale cafes and French architecture, and it is exquisitely decked for Christmas. Its cobblestone streets provide the impression of being in a European town. 
 
Kolkata
 
In a calm environment, St. Paul's Cathedral provides lovely carol services and midnight masses. It is a must-see because of its breathtaking architecture and serene surroundings. 
 
The centre of Kolkata's Christmas celebrations is Park Street, which is lined with food vendors, lights, and music. Attendees from all across the city are drawn by the unparalleled carnival-like atmosphere.
 

