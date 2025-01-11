Business Standard

Delhi polls: Kejriwal claims BJP to name Ramesh Bidhuri as CM face

Delhi polls: Kejriwal claims BJP to name Ramesh Bidhuri as CM face

Addressing a press conference here, the former chief minister also challenged Bidhuri to a public debate

The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to polls on February 5 and the counting of votes will be taken up on February 8. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2025 | 8:24 PM IST

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday claimed that the BJP has picked former MP Ramesh Bidhuri as its chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections and will soon make the announcement.

Addressing a press conference here, the former chief minister also challenged Bidhuri to a public debate. 

"We have come to know from reliable sources that the BJP is going to name Ramesh Bidhuri as its CM candidate in the next one or two days," Kejriwal claimed.

"There should be an open public debate between the chief ministerial candidates of the AAP and the BJP, whether it is Ramesh Bidhuri or anyone else," he said.

 

"Yes, we are challenging the BJP to a debate," Kejriwal said in response to questions from reporters.

The BJP has fielded Bidhuri from Kalkaji assembly constituency. He will take on AAP candidate and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, who is seeking re-election from the seat.

On Friday, Atishi also claimed that the BJP was going to name Bidhuri as its CM face and criticised the party for picking a leader who "hurls the most abuses".

Bidhuri's recent remarks about Atishi triggered a controversy. He said Atishi "changed her father" by changing her surname from Marlena to Singh.

He also drew flak for his remarks about Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi. He said he would make roads in his constituency smooth like "Priyanka Gandhi's cheeks". He expressed regret following an uproar.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to polls on February 5 and the counting of votes will be taken up on February 8.

The AAP, which won 67 seats in the 2015 polls and 62 in the 2020 polls, is eyeing a third consecutive term in the capital. The BJP won three seats in 2015 and eight in 2020 while the Congress drew a blank.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Assembly Elections BJP

First Published: Jan 11 2025 | 8:24 PM IST

