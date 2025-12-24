Home / Entertainment / Avatar Fire and Ash Box Office Day 5: Cameron's film set to cross 100 cr

Avatar Fire and Ash Box Office Day 5: Cameron's film set to cross 100 cr

On its debut Monday, James Cameron's Avatar 3 had to once more rely on its overseas collection to stay afloat. The film recently saw its first major drop since its release on December 19, 2025

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 6:06 PM IST
Avatar Fire and Ash Box Office: Avatar: Fire and Ash has emerged as one of Hollywood’s biggest year-end releases, opening just ahead of the Christmas holiday corridor. In India, the epic sci-fi spectacle has added pressure to the box office landscape, offering stiff competition to major Hindi releases, including Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar. 
 
It was James Cameron's second-largest worldwide opening weekend to date, making the IMAX 3D spectacle a once-a-year event. James Cameron's Avatar 3 was released on December 19, 2025.  
 
The Avatar movies typically rely heavily on word-of-mouth and last through the first week, but Fire and Ash experienced its first major decline, which had a significant negative impact on its worldwide box office collection.

Avatar: Fire and Ash was released in five languages: English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The Avatar threequel had an 18% increase on its first weekend, with an opening day of Rs 19 crore. 
 
After surpassing the Rs 50 crore mark in just three days, it suffered a severe Monday drop. Avatar: Fire and Ash, which struggled to recover from its single-digit box office, made over Rs 9 crore on Tuesday, bringing the total to Rs 85.64 crore in India so far. 

At $89 million in the US, the movie became James Cameron's second-biggest domestic opening. Globally, it outperformed Lilo and Stitch but trailed only Zootopia 2. It became the highest opener in Turkey, Ukraine, Vietnam, and Indonesia throughout the Avatar franchise.
 
Disney also emerged as a front-runner, aiming for a global gross of $6 billion by 2025. For any Hollywood studio, this turned out to be the largest worldwide haul in post-COVID film. At three hours and seventeen minutes, Avatar 3 really became the longest-running movie as well. 

In the Avatar series, Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington play two parents who must battle to defend their world and their family. Oona Chaplin is a new enemy in the third movie.  
When the first Avatar movie came out in 2009, it sold $2.9 billion in tickets worldwide. $2.3 billion was earned by The Way of Water. The fourth and fifth Avatar movies will be released in 2029 and 2031, respectively. 
 
Topics :Hollywood indiaHollywoodIndian Box Office

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

