Dhurandhar box office collection day 11: Ranveer Singh film creates history

Dhurandhar made history at the box office in its second weekend, earning over Rs 100 cr in just two days. As per the Sacnilk, the film's weekend box office collection was around Rs 112 crore

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 11:44 AM IST
Dhurandhar box office: In just two days, Dhurandhar made over Rs 100 crore at the box office, making history. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the spy thriller made almost Rs 59 crore on Sunday after earning Rs 53 crore on December 13. As a result, the movie's weekend box office total is approximately Rs 112 crore.
 
At the domestic box office, Aditya Dhar's historical spy thriller Dhurandhar, which stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role, is showing no signs of slowing down. Due to the lack of significant competition, the movie actually had a growth of more than 60% at the beginning of its second weekend. The film has now reached the Rs 300 crore milestone.

Dhurandhar box office collection report 

The movie had already made a huge sum on Sunday. Dhurandhar just generated its largest single-day box office to date, with events packed into major Indian cities, including late-night screenings. 
 
According to Sacnilk.com, the movie made ₹59 crore at the box office on Sunday, meaning it has already crossed the ₹300 crore club. Currently, the total amount collected is ₹351 crore.
 
Earlier on Sunday, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted about the film entering the ₹300 crore mark on day 10. "'DHURANDHAR' STEPS INTO THE ₹ 300 CR CLUB – THIRD FILM *OF 2025* TO HIT THE TRIPLE-CENTURY MARK... #Dhurandhar storms past the ₹ 300 crore milestone, becoming the third film of 2025 to hit the coveted triple-century figure".

Dhurandhar box office collection day-wise

Day 1- Rs 28.00 - 28.60
Day 2- Rs 32.00 - 33.10
Day 3- Rs 43.00 - 44.80
Day 4- Rs 23.25 - 24.30
Day 5- Rs 27.00 - 28.60
Day 6- Rs 27.00 - 29.20
Day 7- Rs 27.00 - 29.40
Day 8- Rs 32.50 - 34.70
Day 9- Rs 53.00 - 53.70
Day 10- Rs ~58.00 - 59.00 (early estimates)
Day 11- Rs ~0.94 (live data as of 10 am IST). 

About Dhurandhar Movies

The movie, which stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, and Rakesh Bedi, is directed by Aditya Dhar of "Uri: The Surgical Strike" fame and opened in theatres on December 5. Together with Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios, Dhar and his brother Lokesh Dhar produced it under the banner B62 Studios.
 
On Sunday, Production Banner posted the box office figures on its official Instagram account. The post included the box office figures scrawled over the movie's poster. The movie has made ₹306.40 crore nett. 
 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

