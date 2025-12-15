Dhurandhar box office collection day 11: Ranveer Singh film creates history

Dhurandhar box office: In just two days, Dhurandhar made over Rs 100 crore at the box office, making history. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the spy thriller made almost Rs 59 crore on Sunday after earning Rs 53 crore on December 13. As a result, the movie's weekend box office total is approximately Rs 112 crore.

At the domestic box office, Aditya Dhar's historical spy thriller Dhurandhar, which stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role, is showing no signs of slowing down. Due to the lack of significant competition, the movie actually had a growth of more than 60% at the beginning of its second weekend. The film has now reached the Rs 300 crore milestone.

Dhurandhar box office collection report The movie had already made a huge sum on Sunday. Dhurandhar just generated its largest single-day box office to date, with events packed into major Indian cities, including late-night screenings. According to Sacnilk.com, the movie made ₹59 crore at the box office on Sunday, meaning it has already crossed the ₹300 crore club. Currently, the total amount collected is ₹351 crore. Earlier on Sunday, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted about the film entering the ₹300 crore mark on day 10. "'DHURANDHAR' STEPS INTO THE ₹ 300 CR CLUB – THIRD FILM *OF 2025* TO HIT THE TRIPLE-CENTURY MARK... #Dhurandhar storms past the ₹ 300 crore milestone, becoming the third film of 2025 to hit the coveted triple-century figure".

Dhurandhar box office collection day-wise • Day 1- Rs 28.00 - 28.60 • Day 2- Rs 32.00 - 33.10 • Day 3- Rs 43.00 - 44.80 • Day 4- Rs 23.25 - 24.30 • Day 5- Rs 27.00 - 28.60 • Day 6- Rs 27.00 - 29.20 • Day 7- Rs 27.00 - 29.40 • Day 8- Rs 32.50 - 34.70 • Day 9- Rs 53.00 - 53.70 • Day 10- Rs ~58.00 - 59.00 (early estimates) Day 11- Rs ~0.94 (live data as of 10 am IST).