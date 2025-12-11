The Devil advance booking: Darshan's film crosses ₹7 cr mark in pre-sales

The Devil advance booking: With its first-day, first-show release in Karnataka on December 11, Darshan's latest film, The Devil, is anticipated to make history. Nearly 90% of the state's single screens will be occupied by the movie, which is likely going to be the biggest morning-show opening for a Kannada movie.

Tickets for The Devil sold out quickly after advance bookings opened on December 6. 30K tickets were bought offline, and online platforms stated that over one lakh seats were sold in a single day.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar box office collection day 6: Ranveer film crosses ₹180 crore Before release, the total number of tickets sold in advance reached almost two lakh, and online reservations are still increasing.

More about The Devil's release On the eve of its theatrical release, advance ticket sales for the Kannada action movie The Devil, which stars Darshan in the lead role, have demonstrated a robust response. The movie, which was written and directed by Prakash Veer, is set to open in theatres today, December 11, 2025, and the recent data from tracking agencies shows a substantial audience attendance before its premiere. Day 1 advance bookings of The Devil have surpassed ₹7 crore, according to box office tracker Karnataka Talkies. The advance booking figures show consistent demand before the movie's premiere.

The Devil cast and story The title The Devil has been shared by several films in the past, including a 2023 Telugu release and a 2010 American supernatural thriller. However, the current film focuses on Darshan’s high-octane action avatar and has no connection to the other titles. A group of strangers are stranded in an elevator in this supernatural horror movie, which is based on a story by M. Night Shyamalan. The cast consists of: • Darshan Thoogudeepa as Krishna / Dhanush (The Devil) • Rachana Rai as the female lead • Roger Narayan • Mahesh Manjrekar • Achyuth Kumar