Dhurandhar box office day 7: Ranveer-Akshaye Khanna film storms past 200 cr

Dhurandhar box office: With Dhurandhar, filmmaker Aditya Dhar has dropped another cinematic bomb after Uri: The Surgical Strike, and its impact is visible at the Indian box office.

There seems to be no slowing down for Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna. The spy thriller is not just dominating the box office but rewriting the rules altogether, outperforming even the most optimistic trade predictions.

Although its teaser and trailer generated early curiosity, it’s the strong word-of-mouth that has taken the film to another level. Pre-sales were surprisingly muted, but once the film hit theatres, audience sentiment shifted dramatically, turning Dhurandhar into a full-fledged blockbuster.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 7 Since its release on December 5, the film has been consistently driving footfalls and filling cash registers. Wrapping up its first week on a strong note, it maintained steady momentum across all seven days. Early estimates indicate a solid Thursday jump, with collections hovering around ₹27 crore. Trade analysts suggest Day 7 could close above ₹28 crore net, though the final figure will hinge on turnout during the night shows on a regular weekday. The film opened strongly with an estimated ₹28 crore net on Day 1 and grew further to ₹32 crore on Day 2. Its biggest surge came on Day 3, delivering a remarkable ₹43 crore—the highest single-day haul of its run so far.

While Monday saw a slight dip, the film remained solid at ₹23.25 crore. Tuesday and Wednesday stayed steady as well, each bringing in around ₹27 crore. With Thursday’s figures added, the film’s net total has climbed to an impressive ₹207.25 crore, while its gross India tally is projected to touch approximately ₹248.75 crore. Dhurandhar international box office collections Dhurandhar has crossed a major benchmark overseas, surpassing the ₹50 crore mark in international markets. Reports estimate its overseas haul at around ₹57.5 crore, pushing the film’s worldwide total to an impressive ₹306.25 crore. The spy thriller has posted exceptional occupancy levels across both metros and mass circuits, further solidifying its dominant run globally.

Dhurandhar to become Ranveer's 3rd highest grosser If the forecast comes to pass, Dhurandhar would surpass the lifetime earnings of Deepika Padukone's film Bajirao Mastani (Rs 240.3cr) and become Ranveer's third most-grossing film in Indian history. Sara Arjun, who recently appeared on film with Ranveer for the first time, is praising the actor. About Dhurandhar movies Inspired by actual events involving geopolitical tensions and covert operations by India's Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), the film is directed by Aditya Dhar. Numerous performers in the ensemble cast of the movie play characters that are based on actual persons and events.