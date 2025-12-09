Yash's new poster from Toxic released, Internet ignites on bloodied avatar

Yesh Toxic Film Poster Out: The formal countdown to one of the biggest releases of 2026 has started. Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has precisely 100 days left, and the makers have started the festivities with an eye-catching new poster of Yash that has fans going crazy.

The movie's release date of March 19, 2026, collides with the festive period of Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Eid, providing it with a robust four-day holiday window at the box office. Fans have already reacted enthusiastically to the film's strong, almost legendary composition online, describing it as one of its most potent glances to date.

Yash unveils new 'Toxic' poster For his movie Toxic, Yash initiated a 100-day countdown. He also unveiled a brand-new movie poster to the public. Yash sat in a bathtub with blood dripping from the sides while facing away from the camera. "The Fairy Tale unfolds in 100 days #Toxic," says the caption. ALSO READ: Dhurandhar box office collection Day 4: Ranveer Singh movie sees 47% drop The team unveiled an eye-popping billboard to commemorate the milestone, which showed Yash looking toward a small beam outside while in a blood-soaked bathtub, his strong form and intricate body tattoos reflecting the light.

The mystery is increased by the fact that his face is still hidden. Online reactions to the powerful, almost legendary piece have already been enthusiastic. Meanwhile, the filmmakers also highlighted the skilled technicians who shaped the ambitious concept of the movie. Toxic story Yash is the lead of the historical gangster drama Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups. Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, and Sudev Nair are among the film's outstanding ensemble cast members. ALSO READ: Tere Ishq Mein box office collections day 10: Film inches closer to 100 cr Toxic, which was jointly funded by KVN Productions and Yash's own company, Monster Mind Creations, is already being heralded as one of the most anticipated and talked-about Indian films for 2026.

The film, which was shot concurrently in Kannada and English, will be released in a number of languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and more. Toxic cast The makers revealed new information on the talent that shaped Toxic. The film's visual language is led by National Award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi, while the music is composed by Ravi Basrur, who previously worked with Yash on KGF. TP Abid is in charge of production design, and Ujwal Kulkarni is in charge of editing. Hollywood director JJ Perry, best known for his work on John Wick, created several of the main action set pieces, giving the action a global feel. His participation demonstrates the scope and aspirations the producers had been teasing since the day of the announcement.