Live music is finding a new audience in smaller, candlelit settings

In Chennai, the company presented a Carnatic-themed show last year. Elsewhere, it has experimented with theme setlists based on popular culture. “We are looking to bring a few new candlelight IP variations into the India market – for example, Lord of the Rings, and Bridgeton,” Begwani says, referring to instrumental reinterpretations inspired by popular film and streaming series. The format remains non-vocal, the focus being on instrumental music.

Another difference is the audience profile in India, which has been broader than expected. While about 70 per cent of audiences globally are below the age of 40, the concerts in India have drawn attendees across age groups. Besides those in their 20s, “we have folks in their 70s and 80s attending,” Begwani says, adding that the gender split is nearly even. “It is one of those rare kinds of concerts where you see such diversity.”