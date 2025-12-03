Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 03:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Entertainment / Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 5: Dhanush film storms past ₹71 cr

Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 5: Dhanush film storms past ₹71 cr

Dhanush and Kriti's film Tere Ishk Mein has done well since its release. This romantic drama hit theaters on November 28th and has posted phenomenal numbers at the box office in just 5 days

Tere Ishk Mein

Tere Ishk Mein box office collection

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tere Ishk Mein box office: Tere Ishq Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, has enjoyed a strong start at the box office. The romantic film collected ₹71 crore within five days of its November 28 theatrical release, fuelled by steady footfall and positive audience response.
 
Dhanush and Kriti's fresh chemistry, fascinating melodies, and an emotionally driven plot have brought viewers to theaters. This is why the film's profits have remained stable even on weekends. Judging by the first response, it's evident that "Tere Ishq Mein" is poised to become one of the strongest openings of the year, and it's projected to perform well going forward.
 

Tere Ishk Mein's box office collection report

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's blockbuster 'Tere Ishk Mein' maintains its excellent run at the box office, earning an estimated ₹10.25 crore on its day 5, raising the India net to roughly ₹71 crore across all languages, according to Sacnilk.com. 
 
The movie debuted at ₹16 crore on Friday, then dropped to ₹8.75 crore on Monday after earning ₹17 crore on Saturday and ₹19 crore on Sunday. On Tuesday, however, Tere Ishk Mein made an unexpected leap. 
 
With consistent contributions from Tamil, the Hindi version has been the main force behind the film's endurance. Tere Ishk Mein is doing remarkably well in comparison to Dhanush's other recent movies. The romantic flick has surpassed his last movie, Idli Kadai, which made almost ₹50 crore in India. Kuberaa, which made ₹91 crore nett in India, continues to lag behind the Aanand L. Rai movie. But later this week, Tere Ishk Mein seemed certain to surpass that and become the actor's biggest hit of the year. 

About Tere Ishk Mein Film

Directed by Aanand L. Rai, Tere Ishk Mein is a love drama starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon. The film offers a stormy love story with themes of obsession, heartbreak, and emotional intensity.
 
An excerpt from HT says, “Dhanush is terrific; he is different from Raanjhanaa’s Kundan, and the way he navigates Shankar’s emotional swings makes his presence difficult to ignore. His chemistry with Kriti Sanon works well. I loved her in Do Patti, and here again she lights up the screen. She is easy on the eyes, yes, but more importantly, she brings weight to a character that is far from simple.” 
 

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 3:33 PM IST

