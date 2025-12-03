Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 05:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / No December wedding yet for Smriti Mandhana and Palaash, confirms family

No December wedding yet for Smriti Mandhana and Palaash, confirms family

Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal's wedding was set for Nov 23, and continues to face uncertainty after a health emergency forced postponement. Despite rumours, they aren't getting married on Dec 7

Smriti Mandhana (Source: X)

No December wedding yet for Smriti Mandhana and Palaash

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

According to recent social media posts, Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal will tie the knot on December 7. The initial ceremony in Sangli was cancelled on the morning of 23 November after Smriti’s father suffered a major medical emergency. Online speculation arose after the postponement. 
 
Alleged chat screenshots, involving Palash and another woman, fueled cheating theories. Smriti's removal of her engagement posts was spotted by several people. It encouraged more rumors. Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana’s brother, Shravan, has dismissed all such claims. He stated he knows nothing about a new date.

What did Palash's mother say at Smriti and Palaash's wedding?

Palash’s mother, Amita Muchhal, has told HT that the families will begin the wedding celebrations once both recover from the emotional stress and recent health scares. She expressed her belief that the pair will shortly proceed with the wedding. According to her, both Smriti and Palash are in pain after the abrupt medical emergencies.
 
 
“Palash dreamt of coming home with his bride. I had even planned a special welcome. Everything will be fine; shaadi bohot jaldi hogi (the wedding will happen soon),” she added. “Palash is emotionally attached to his ‘uncle’ a lot. In fact, they are closer than Palash and Smriti. So, when he fell ill, Palash decided, even before Smriti did, that the wedding should not take place until he fully recovers,” she further added.
 
Earlier, she confessed that it was Palash’s decision to cancel the wedding after Smriti’s father had taken ill. She stated, “Even before Smriti decided it, Palash had said that he would not want to get married until his ‘uncle’ recovered".  

Also Read

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru get married!

Samantha Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru tie knot in low-key ceremony in Coimbatore

India A cricket team

Time for selectors and coach to go as Indian cricket made to grovel at homepremium

Deepti Sharma

Big WPL auction 'win' likely to lift Deepti Sharma's brand appealpremium

Asian Paints, BCCI partnership, Team India official partner, colour partner, Amit Syngle, cricket sponsorship, Indian cricket, brand partnership

Asian Paints signs 3-year BCCI partnership as Team India's colour partner

Brittany Porter, Sultan Muhammad V

US singer wants divorce from Malaysia's ex-king after 'secret marriage'

Media clarified on Smriti and Palaash wedding

Krayonz Entertainment, which was in charge of the high-profile ceremony, uploaded a mysterious Instagram post a week ago, following the cancellation of celebrations, generating additional curiosity throughout social media. The post is now going viral and although many loved the tone of encouragement and empathy, others were quick to rush straight into speculation.
 
Soon after the halt to the ceremonies, the brand posted on Instagram, "We don't cross the finish line in every match of Life that we play, but it's always the sportsman Spirit that counts..Our team played hard, with Joy & Pride, and they all certainly deserve a Mention! Will see you soon Champion". 
 

More From This Section

Tere Ishk Mein

Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 5: Dhanush film storms past ₹71 cr

Bigg Boss 19 ‘Voting Trends’

Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trend: Will there be mid-week eviction? Know more

Ranveer Singh apologises after mimicry of Kantara scene

Ranveer Singh apologises after imitating Rishab Shetty's Kantara scene

Tere Ishq Mein box office collection

Tere Ishq Mein Box Office Collection Day 4: Dhanush film earns over 60 cr

Thamma, ft. Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna

Thamma OTT release: When & where to watch Ayushmann's horror comedy?

Topics : Indian Cricket wedding Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPODelhi MCD Bypolls ResultsEPFO Pension Increase NewsManipur GST Amendment BillYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon