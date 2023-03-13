JUST IN
Oscars 2023: Shaunak Sen's 'All That Breathes' loses out to 'Navalny'
Members have freedom to express views in House: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Western Railway chugs into 100-million tonnes freight club in FY23
'RRR' to 'All That Breathes': A list of Indian nominations at Oscars 2023
IAF dispenses over 25,000 ltrs of water to contain Goa forest fire
Over 95% people have access to potable water in rural areas: Govt report
Dandi March will be remembered as determined effort against injustice: PM
Asia's largest Tulip garden in Kashmir to open for visitors from March 19
LIVE: Some constantly questioning India's democracy, says PM in Karnataka
59 H3N2 Influenza cases detected in Odisha in 2 months: State Health dept
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Assam Police seizes 5 kg heroin worth Rs 20 crore, one arrested: Officials
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Oscars 2023: The Elephant Whisperers wins Best Documentary Short Film award

The Elephant Whisperers" depicts an unbreakable bond between two abandoned elephants and their caretakers. It is produced by Guneet Monga and Achin Jain of Sikhya Entertainment

Topics
Oscar Awards | Indian movies | Cinema

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Photo: Twitter/NetflixIndia
Photo: Twitter/NetflixIndia

Tamil documentary The Elephant Whisperers emerged as the winner at the 95th Academy Awards making it a maiden victory for India in the Documentary Short Subject category.

Directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, the Netflix documentary bested Haulout, How Do You Measure a Year?, The Martha Mitchell Effect and Stranger at the Gate to scoop the trophy.

The Elephant Whisperers" depicts an unbreakable bond between two abandoned elephants and their caretakers. It is produced by Guneet Monga and Achin Jain of Sikhya Entertainment.

Earlier, two entries were set in India - "Smile Pinki" and "Period. End Of Sentence", won Oscars for Documentary Short. Monga was the executive producer on Period.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Oscar Awards

First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 07:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.