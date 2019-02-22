'Period. End of Sentence': A documentary explores menstruation taboo

Oscar-nominated short documentary, Period. End of Sentence, conveys an impactful message in 25 minutes. A period should end a sentence and not the aspirations of young girls. A period is not the end of a story.

A period should not mean the end of school. And yet it does — for millions of girls in India. The documentary addresses the taboos around menstruation and the challenges that women face in terms of fear, and lack of education and support. The stigma around how period blood is “bad blood” and how a woman is considered “impure” during her period is ...