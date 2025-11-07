Friday, November 07, 2025 | 06:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
The Family Man 3 trailer: Srikant aka Manoj Bajpayee is now 'Wanted'

The Family Man 3 trailer: Srikant aka Manoj Bajpayee is now 'Wanted'

The trailer of "The Family Man Season 3" was released today in Mumbai ahead of its Nov 21 premiere. The drama intensifies in this new season as Srikant runs from both his own agency and enemies

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

Today in Mumbai, "The Family Man Season 3" trailer was released. On November 21, Raj & DK's popular espionage drama will debut on Prime Video. Amazon Prime Video held a lavish event to reveal the trailer. Manoj Bajpayee reprises his role as the lovable spy Srikant Tiwari in the show, who is now on the run and at odds with a new foe, played by Jaideep Ahlawat.
 
It appears that everyone has been impressed after a long wait. Additionally, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was excited and appreciated it. The actress, who starred in the second season of the popular spy show, praised the original cast and creators on social media, referring to them as "OGs."
 

When and where to watch The Family Man Season 3 online?

The Family Man 3 Release date- November 21, 2025
The Family Man 3 Release platform- Prime Video
The Family Man 3 Releasing language- Hindi, English, Telugu, and Tamil.

Wtach 'The Family Man season 3' trailer

The third season trailer was released by Amazon Prime Video on social media on Friday afternoon. Srikant (Manoj) informs his family that he is a spy in the first scene of the trailer. In parallel, we observe that he has an arrest warrant against him and has been listed as a wanted criminal. His Man Friday, JK (Sharib Hashmi), assists Srikant while he and his family flee.
 
However, he questions who might be responsible for this scheme to frame him. Enter Nimrat Kaur, the mastermind of Srikant's downfall. She finds her weapon in a frightening drug smuggler from the north-east (played by Jaideep Ahlawat), and Srikant must now find a method to manage this new threat. 

The Family Man Season 3 cast and plot 

Manoj Bajpayee (Srikant Tiwari), Sharib Hashmi (JK Talpade), Priyamani (Suchitra Tiwari), Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti Tiwari), and Vedant Sinha (Atharv Tiwari) are among the prominent cast members who are making a comeback. 
 
Nimrat Kaur (Meera) and Jaideep Ahlawat (Rukma) are new cast members portraying antagonists. Raj and DK are the show's creators and directors, while this season's co-directors are Suman Kumar and Tusshar Seyth.
 
With a new story suggesting a connection to geopolitical tensions in India's northeastern states, Srikant Tiwari, now a "most wanted man," must act quickly to save his family and the country from a geopolitical threat. Both his new, strong enemies and his own agency are after him. 

Samantha praises 'The Family Man Season 3' trailer

Samantha posted the trailer and gave it high marks on her Instagram stories. "The Ogs are back," she said. In addition to Jaideep Ahlawat, Nimrat Kaur, Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Gul Panag, the series' main cast includes Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari.
 

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

