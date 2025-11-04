Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 05:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bad Girl OTT release: When & where to watch Vetrimaaran's film online?

Bad Girl OTT release: When & where to watch Vetrimaaran's film online?

Bad Girl, presented by filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Vetrimaaran, is streaming today on a popular OTT platform. This 'rave' review movie was released in cinemas on 5 September 2025

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

Bad Girl OTT Date: Bad Girl, presented by acclaimed filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Vetrimaaran, is now streaming on a leading OTT platform. Written and directed by debutant Varsha Bharath, the film stars Anjali Sivaraman, Hridhu Haroon, Teejay Arunasalam, and Shanthipriya. 
 
After its theatrical release on 5 September, the film earned praise for its bold storytelling and fresh performances. The story of the movie was divided into three segments. If you missed it on the big screen, here’s where you can catch Bad Girl online.

When and where to watch Bad Girl on OTT release online?

Release date- November 4th, 2025
 
Release platform- JioHotstar (Subscription only).
Release language- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi, with English subtitles.

Controversy of the film, Bad Girl

Filmmaker Vetrimaaran said a few months earlier that Bad Girl would be his final project under his firm, Grass Root Film. The filmmaker decided to discuss the difficulties of filmmaking, such as the financial burden of taking out loans to produce films. 
 
He was talking about the pressures he experienced as a producer and stated, "We are closing the production company. Bad Girl will be our last production venture". The fact that the main character was from a Brahmin family sparked controversy before the movie's premiere, and many criticised the filmmakers for portraying the character's identity in an "unacceptable" manner. 

Cast and plot of Bad Girl

In this Tamil drama film, Anjali Sivaraman plays Ramya, a young girl who struggles with social constraints, traditional parents, and broken relationships as she pursues independence. The movie starts at her school, when she meets her first love, and then jumps to the part about her time in college.
 
The film explores themes of drama, conflicts, and struggles, ranging from romance to facing her obstacles to gain independence. Her life in her late twenties, where she must deal with the pressure of marriage, is finally covered in the third section. 
 
Anjali Sivaraman plays the lead in Bad Girl, which is produced by Anurag Kashyap and Vetrimaaran. Hridhu Haroon, Sashank Bommireddipalli, Tejeenthan Arunasalam, and others assist. The film was edited by Radha Sridhar, while the music was composed by the extremely gifted Amit Trivedi.
 

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

