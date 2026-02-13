Friday, February 13, 2026 | 06:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Entertainment / O' Romeo box office collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor's film sees dull start

Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj are collaborating again with O Romeo, a violent gangster drama that was released today (February 13). The film also stars Triptii Dimri and Nana Patekar

O Romeo box office collection report

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 6:26 PM IST

Fresh from its theatrical rollout today, O' Romeo brings Shahid Kapoor back to the big screen in a romantic action avatar. Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film arrives with measured buzz and encouraging advance bookings across metro cities. With Valentine’s Day falling this weekend, exhibitors are hopeful the love-soaked calendar will translate into fuller houses, particularly among couples and younger moviegoers.
 
According to trade tracker Sacnilk, advance bookings for O' Romeo on its opening day are pegged at roughly ₹3 crore gross. While the numbers stop short of signalling a breakout start, they point to steady traction, especially in metro markets where romantic action dramas tend to find a more receptive audience.
 

O Romeo, advance booking

Advance bookings for O’Romeo opened just two days ahead of release, with the makers hoping to recreate the excitement that marked Haider and Kaminey, the earlier collaborations between Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj. That level of buzz, however, remained elusive.
 
O’Romeo sold little over 11.8 lakh tickets over its first few days in India, according to Sacnilk. The number is a little disappointing considering its 8900 screen opening. On its first day of release, the movie barely made over ₹3 crore in advance sales, which is below average for a movie of this scale.

O’Romeo box office collection day 1

Trade anticipates a poor performance from O Romeo at the box office on Friday, given the tendencies in advance bookings. Trade analysts predict that the movie will release in India with a net opening of ₹7-9 crore.

According to some more optimistic projections, the movie's first-day earnings will barely surpass ₹10 crore. However, these are hopeful numbers predicated on the idea that word-of-mouth will cause the movie to pick up speed during the day. According to latest data, O Romeo earned around 3.59 Cr India net on its first day so far.
 
The movie will gross more than Shahid's last movie, Deva, which debuted at ₹5 crore last year, if the ₹7 crore estimate is correct. It will, however, fall short of half of what his biggest hit, Kabir Singh, accomplished.

All about O Romeo

After Haider and Kaminey, O Romeo is the third film that director Vishal Bhardwaj has done with Shahid. Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Farida Jalal, Vikrant Massey, Nana Patekar, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Disha Patani are among the film's impressive ensemble cast members.
 
Before it was released, O Romeo was mired in controversy because the late Hussain Shaikh's daughter, also known as Hussain Ustara, had sued the film's producers for creating an unapproved biopic about her father that painted him in a bad light. However, the court ruled that Sanober, Hussain's daughter, had not proven a case, and the lawsuit was dismissed.
 
 

Topics : Bollywood Indian film industry Bollywood box office Shahid Kapoor

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 6:26 PM IST

