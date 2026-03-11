Lockdown OTT release: When and where to watch the intense thriller online?

The psychological thriller Lockdown, featuring Anupama Parameswaran in the lead role, has now arrived on OTT, giving fans a chance to experience the intense drama from the comfort of their homes. After several delays due to inclement weather and scheduling issues, the film ultimately debuted in theatres on January 30, 2026.

The psychological thriller, which depicts the raw emotional and mental repercussions people go through during times of isolation, was made available for home viewing.

The multilingual release of Anupama's latest movie enables her vast pan-Indian fan base to see her stirring portrayal of "Anitha," who experiences a catastrophic personal crisis amid total social collapse.

When and where to watch Lockdown OTT release online?

· Lockdown OTT date- March 11, 2026

· Lockdown OTT platform- Amazon Prime Video

Lockdown Movie Cast and Plot

