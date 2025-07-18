Friday, July 18, 2025 | 05:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
New releases on OTT: When, where to watch new films, series this weekend

New releases on OTT: When, where to watch new films, series this weekend

New releases on OTT: A fresh lineup of films and web series drops this weekend on platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5 and JioHotstar. Here's your watchlist guide for the days ahead

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

As the weekend draws near, it’s time to refresh your binge-watch list. From thrillers and dramas to comedies and reality shows, OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, and Jiohotstar are all set to roll out a fresh slate of content.
 
Whether you’re into gripping spy sagas or lighthearted rom-coms, this week’s releases promise something for everyone. One of the most awaited drops is the return of Special Ops with a brand-new season.
 
Some of the most anticipated TV shows and films will be among the top releases, including Special Ops' comeback with a new season.  So grab your popcorn - here’s a curated list of what’s new, what’s hot, and where you can stream it all.
 

OTT releases this week: When and where to watch online?

1. Special Ops Season 2
 
Release Date: July 18, 2025

OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Drama, Thriller
Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tucker, Vinay Pathak, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Prakash Raj
 
RAW Officer Himmat Singh, played by Kay Kay Menon, will return in Special Ops Season 2 to combat the cyber threat that circulates India's UPI infrastructure. To protect the nation from this cyber threat, his team of elite undercover agents will need to put up their best effort. The thrill and the stakes will be bigger this season. 
 
2. The Bhootnii
 
Release Date: July 18, 2025
OTT Platform: Z5
Genre: Horror, Comedy
Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh, Mouny Roy, Palak Tiwari, Aasif Khan, Navneet Malik
 
The Bhootnii, a horror comedy written and directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, centres around a tree which is said to grant love to anybody who prays and wishes under it. 
 
But when a student prays beneath the tree and draws a ghost, things take a crazy turn. They engage a famous baba to get rid of this possession. Will the ghost disappear? Watch this bizarre story of laughing, love, and fear.
 
3. Kuberaa
 
Release Date: July 18, 2025
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Genre: Crime, Drama
Cast: Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna
 
Kuberaa is a gripping drama that covers a variety of topics in one film, including conventions, expectations from society, avarice, and more. The film traces the incredible transformation of a beggar, reveals the greed, and culminates in a quest for redemption. But things are not always as they seem.
 
4. Bhairavam
 
Release Date: July 18, 2025
OTT Platform: Z5
Genre: Action, Drama
Cast: Sai Srinivas Bellamkonda, Nara Rohith, Aditi Shankar 
 
The film Bhairavam is an action movie in Telugu about three childhood friends who remain close till the day their friendship is tested. Their relationship becomes entangled in land conflicts and political conspiracies when a corrupted minister targets the temple land they have been defending. The film is jam-packed with exciting action scenes and a solid plot.
 
5. Untamed
 
Release Date: July 18, 2025
OTT Platform: Netflix
Genre: Mystery
Cast: Eric Bana, Sam Neil, Rosemarie DeWitt, Lily Santiago
 
Untamed, a murder mystery Netflix series set in the isolated Yosemite National Park, will soon be available on your digital screens. The show centres on a National Park Service agent who looks into a woman's murder that was initially reported to be an accident. In addition, a new ranger joins him, and the two of them together reveal the National Park's dark secrets.
 
6. Vir Das: Fool Volume
 
Release Date: July 18, 2025
OTT Platform: Netflix
Genre: Reality, Talk Show
Cast: Vir Das
 
With Vir Das: Fool Volume, one of the most popular and Emmy-winning comedians, Vir Das, makes a comeback on Netflix. Given that Vir Das shot immediately after losing his voice, this season will be thought-provoking. He will stress the significance of mental sound above vocal sound. There will be a lot of eye-opening surprises, humour, and comedy.
 
7. The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3
 
Release date: July 16
OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video
Genre: Romantic-Drama
Cast: Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavel Casalegno
 
Belly continues to date Jeremiah as she begins her junior year of college. Conrad, meantime, is pursuing medical training. Jeremiah's actions during spring break caused problems with trust. Conrad's visit brings up memories.
 

Topics : OTT platforms web series movies

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

