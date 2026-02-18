Salman Khan's father, Salim Khan on ventilator support, to undergo surgery

Salim Khan health update: Salim Khan, veteran scriptwriter, has reportedly been placed on ventilator support after his health deteriorated. According to a News24 story, Salman Khan's father had an internal haemorrhage on the right side of his brain as a result of a recent surge in blood pressure.

The hospital will make a new statement about Salim Khan's health at around 11 a.m. today, on Wednesday, according to doctors who attended to him on Tuesday night. In order to be with Salim at this time, his family has also rushed to the Lilavati hospital.

Doctors on Salim Khan’s health

On Tuesday morning, Salim Khan was brought to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. The veteran scriptwriter is stable but being closely monitored, according to a health advisory released by the hospital later that evening. Then, medical professionals emphasised that internal bleeding was caused by blood vessels bursting.

"A team of doctors consisting of Dr Vinay Chavan (neurologist), Dr Ajit Menon (cardiologist), Dr Nitin Dange (neurosurgeon), and Dr Bineet Ahluwalia attended to him," stated Dr Jalil Parkar. In the meantime, fans have expressed their concern and wished him a quick recovery on social media. One of the most notable screenwriters in Hindi cinema history, 90-year-old Salim Khan has had a remarkable career in Bollywood. Family and friends visited Salim Khan at the hospital On Tuesday, his son, Salman Khan, was spotted at the hospital. In addition to Salman, Salma and Helen, the wives of Salim Khan were also present at the hospital. As they came to the hospital to meet their sick husband, the paparazzi caught sight of them.