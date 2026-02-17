Tuesday, February 17, 2026 | 02:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
O Romeo box office collection day 4: Shahid Kapoor film slows on Monday

Amid mixed reviews and weekday pressure, the Vishal Bhardwaj film has maintained stability, crossing the ₹30 crore milestone within four days of release

O Romeo box office collection report

O Romeo box office collection Today report

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 1:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vishal Bhardwaj’s O Romeo arrived in cinemas with considerable buzz, marking his much-anticipated reunion with Shahid Kapoor after Rangoon. The gangster drama, also featuring Triptii Dimri, earned favourable reviews upon release. However, despite the critical appreciation and strong pre-release expectations, the film is yet to reflect that momentum in its box office numbers. 
 
Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri’s latest outing opened to a modest single-digit figure on Friday (February 13) but recorded nearly 50 per cent growth on Saturday. The momentum, however, was short-lived as collections dipped on Sunday (Day 3) and declined further on its first Monday (Day 4). Despite the weekday slowdown, the film has managed to cross the ₹30 crore mark within four days of its theatrical run.
 

O Romeo box office collection

According to the Sacnilk report, O Romeo has collected 4.75 crore on its 4th day, which is in line with preliminary projections. It is the lowest amount the movie has ever made in a single day.
 
The movie made ₹8.5 crore in the beginning and grew to ₹12.65 crore on Saturday. Due to the excitement surrounding the India vs. Pakistan match, Sunday saw a decline, earning ₹9 crore. The movie has now made ₹34.9 crore in total revenue. 

O Romeo box office ‘occupancy’ report

On Monday, the overall occupancy rate was approximately 11.62%. The occupancy rate for morning shows was 7.12%, and the footfalls for afternoon and evening shows was 11.92% and 11.53%, respectively. At 15.89%, night shows had the greatest occupancy rate. 

About O Romeo

In addition to Shahid and Triptii Dimri, O Romeo features a number of notable actors, including Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, and Nana Patekar.
 
A section of the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi served as the inspiration for O Romeo. Music was composed by Vishal Bhardwaj with lyrics by Gulzar.
 
 

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 1:39 PM IST

