O Romeo box office collection day 4: Shahid Kapoor film slows on Monday
Amid mixed reviews and weekday pressure, the Vishal Bhardwaj film has maintained stability, crossing the ₹30 crore milestone within four days of release
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Listen to This Article
Vishal Bhardwaj’s O Romeo arrived in cinemas with considerable buzz, marking his much-anticipated reunion with Shahid Kapoor after Rangoon. The gangster drama, also featuring Triptii Dimri, earned favourable reviews upon release. However, despite the critical appreciation and strong pre-release expectations, the film is yet to reflect that momentum in its box office numbers.
Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri’s latest outing opened to a modest single-digit figure on Friday (February 13) but recorded nearly 50 per cent growth on Saturday. The momentum, however, was short-lived as collections dipped on Sunday (Day 3) and declined further on its first Monday (Day 4). Despite the weekday slowdown, the film has managed to cross the ₹30 crore mark within four days of its theatrical run.
O Romeo box office collection
According to the Sacnilk report, O Romeo has collected 4.75 crore on its 4th day, which is in line with preliminary projections. It is the lowest amount the movie has ever made in a single day.
The movie made ₹8.5 crore in the beginning and grew to ₹12.65 crore on Saturday. Due to the excitement surrounding the India vs. Pakistan match, Sunday saw a decline, earning ₹9 crore. The movie has now made ₹34.9 crore in total revenue.
Also Read
O Romeo box office ‘occupancy’ report
On Monday, the overall occupancy rate was approximately 11.62%. The occupancy rate for morning shows was 7.12%, and the footfalls for afternoon and evening shows was 11.92% and 11.53%, respectively. At 15.89%, night shows had the greatest occupancy rate.
About O Romeo
In addition to Shahid and Triptii Dimri, O Romeo features a number of notable actors, including Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, and Nana Patekar.
A section of the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi served as the inspiration for O Romeo. Music was composed by Vishal Bhardwaj with lyrics by Gulzar.
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 1:39 PM IST