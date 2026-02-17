Dhurandhar 2: BMC threatens to blacklist Aditya Dhar's film, know why

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) discovered many infractions of safety rules and procedures on the movie set. B62 Studios, the production company of filmmaker Aditya Dhar, has been prohibited from requesting authorisation to film Dhurandhar 2 in Mumbai. The move comes after officials from the(BMC) discovered many infractions of safety rules and procedures on the movie set.

Aditya Dhar's B62 Studios has been recommended to be blacklisted by the BMC A-ward office because of many safety and legal infractions committed during the production of Dhurandhar 2. Mumbai Police intervened and seized the equipment after the production team used burning torches, or mashals, on set in a high-security area.

Why are the Dhurandhar 2 makers in trouble?

According to reports, crew workers used a building terrace and switched filming sites without getting the required permissions from the civic body.

According to reports, crew workers used a building terrace and switched filming sites without getting the required permissions from the civic body.

Two generator vans were used on the property by the studio without the proper permits from the authorities. The Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC) has received a formal letter suggesting a permanent ban on the studio.

“Having received the necessary clearances, these three applicants – Komal Pokhriyal, Nasir Khan, and B62 Studios – will no longer be able to apply for shooting permissions via the Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development website. On Tuesday, notices will be issued to inform them of this action, and copies will be shared with the Maharashtra film cell and BMC’s Business Cell head,” a BMC official stated to The Indian Express.

More about the Dhurandhar 2 violation case

A formal communication has been addressed to the Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC), recommending a permanent prohibition on the studio’s access to the state’s single-window filming portal. BMC has already forfeited the Rs 25,000 security deposit for the production, and suggested an additional Rs 1 lakh fine. The proposal has apparently been approved for future action, even though the studio has not yet been placed on an official blacklist.

According to the allegation, a drone was flown in South Mumbai's high-security Fort area without the required authorisation. In this instance, Rinku Rajpal Valmiki was the subject of a formal complaint (FIR) made on February 1 at the MRA Marg Police Station in accordance with Section 223 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He is accused of willfully ignoring the legitimate directives of the authorities.

About Dhurandhar 2

Aditya Dhar is the director of the upcoming high-octane spy action film Dhurandhar 2, which is officially titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge. It is the last and direct sequel to the two-part film series that started with the popular Dhurandhar (2025). March 19, 2026, is the date of the movie's global theatrical release.

Numerous actors, including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and Sara Arjun, reprise their roles from the first instalment of the film. Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada are the five languages in which it will be released.