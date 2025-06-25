Sitaare Zameen Par box office day 6: Aamir Khan's film eyes ₹100 crore mark

Sitaare Zameen Par box office day 6: Aamir Khan’s latest release, Sitaare Zameen Par, continues to shine at the box office. After a strong opening weekend driven by positive word of mouth, the film witnessed the expected Monday slump—but it has held steady since, setting its sights firmly on the ₹100 crore milestone.
Sitaare Zameen Par: Box office performance Day 6
Released on Friday, June 20, the film had a solid opening with ₹10.7 crore on day one. It gained strong momentum over the weekend:
- Saturday: ₹20.2 crore (up 88.79% from Friday)
- Sunday: ₹27.25 crore (up 34.90% from Saturday)
However, as with many films, Sitaare Zameen Par faced a noticeable dip on weekdays:
- Monday: ₹8.5 crore
- Tuesday: ₹8.5 crore (steady hold)
- Wednesday (Day 6): ₹2.31 crore (as of early estimates; expected to grow by end of day)
This brings the total domestic collection to ₹77.46 crore (net) across all languages.
Sitaare Zameen Par: Occupancy and reach
On Wednesday, June 26, the film reported the following average occupancy rates:
Also Read
- Hindi: 11.37%
- Tamil: 16.46%
- Telugu: 14.74%
Despite being a niche film, Sitaare Zameen Par has managed to pull in decent footfall across regional markets, thanks to its emotional appeal and strong performances.
Aamir Khan vs the OTT wave
With its theatrical-only release, Sitaare Zameen Par also stands in contrast to other recent Bollywood films opting for hybrid or direct-to-digital releases. It has already outperformed Karan Sharma’s Bhool Chuk Maaf, a romantic comedy featuring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi that took the OTT-first route via Maddock Films.
Aamir Khan, who has been vocal about preserving the theatrical experience, seems to be reaping the rewards of his stance with this box office success.
Sitaare Zameen Par: About the film
Directed by R.S. Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par is a heartwarming sports comedy-drama produced by Aamir Khan Productions. The film stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles, alongside Brijendra Kala and Dolly Ahluwalia.
Unlike Khan’s previous commercial blockbusters like Ghajini or Dangal, this film tackles emotional and social themes, yet has still managed to carve out a strong position in the post-pandemic box office landscape.