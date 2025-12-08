Monday, December 08, 2025 | 12:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Dhurandhar box office collection day 3: Ranveer's film enters 100 cr club

Dhurandhar box office collection day 3: Ranveer's film enters 100 cr club

The much-anticipated 'Dhurandhar' starring Ranveer Singh disproved all box office predictions. On its third day of release on December 5, the movie easily made it into the Rs 100 crore club

Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

On December 5, 2025, Ranveer Singh's much-anticipated action film 'Dhurandhar', directed by Aditya Dhar, debuted in theatres. Its intense drama, which draws inspiration from actual intelligence operations and geopolitical conflicts, captivated viewers. 
 
After an impressive opening at the box office, Dhurandhar saw a rapid surge in footfalls throughout the opening weekend. Early reviews hail it as a mass entertainer, and it crossed Rs 10 crore on Day 1. But Dhurandhar disproved every box office prediction. However, on its third day, the movie easily made it into the Rs 100 crore club.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 3

Dhurandhar, which had made Rs 32cr on day two (the first Saturday), experienced an increase and made Rs 39.50cr on day three (the first Sunday), which happens to be its best single-day collection, according to a report published in Sacnilk. 
 
 
After three days of release, the movie's total box office collection reached Rs 99.50 cr. Dhurandhar made Rs 71.5cr in its very first weekend. 

Also Read

Dhurandhar box office collection

Dhurandhar box office collection Day 1: Ranveer thriller gets strong start

Tere Ishq Mein

Tere Ishq Mein box office Day 7: Dhanush starrer storms past ₹100 crore

Akhanda 2

Akhanda 2 release postponed: Balakrishna film delayed amid Madras HC orders

Tere Ishq Mein box office collection

Tere Ishq Mein box office collection day 6: Dhanush film still riding high

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar in cinemas: Release date, advance bookings, tickets and more

Dhurandhar cast and plot

The ensemble cast of Aditya Dhar's 2025 Hindi-language spy action thriller 'Dhurandhar' includes Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal. To disrupt a terror network in Pakistan, a fearless Indian intelligence agent goes undercover.  
 
The movie centres on a high-stakes covert mission that was inspired by actual intelligence activities. Numerous characters in the film's star-studded cast are said to have been influenced by real-life individuals. 
 
Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari / Jaskirat Singh Rangi,
R. Madhavan as Ajay Sanyal,
Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam,
Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait,
Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal,
Sara Arjun as Yalina Jamali.
Rakesh Bedi as Jameel Jamali.
 

More From This Section

Top grossers

Global box-office 2025: List of top 10 biggest worldwide grossers this year

Bigg Boss winner's list

Bigg Boss Season 19: From Rahul Roy to Gaurav Khanna, Full of List Winners

Bigg boss 19 trophy

Bigg Boss 19 Finale voting results: Who will get highest votes & win BB19?

Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19 Finale: Where to watch Salman Khan unveil the winner tonight

Trikal movie 1985

Frames per second: Trikal - When remembering becomes an act of resistance

Topics : Indian film industry Bollywood box office Bollywood Ranveer Singh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Allotment Gold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon