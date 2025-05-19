Monday, May 19, 2025 | 10:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / At least 4 killed, 20 injured in blast in Pakistan's Balochistan province

At least 4 killed, 20 injured in blast in Pakistan's Balochistan province

The blast occurred near Jabbar Market in Killa Abdullah district of Balochistan on Sunday, causing extensive damage to the building and triggering widespread panic

pakistan Flag

A bomb exploded near a market in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, killing four people and injuring 20 others. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Karachi
2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A bomb exploded near a market in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, killing four people and injuring 20 others, according to a media report on Monday.

The blast occurred near Jabbar Market in Killa Abdullah district of Balochistan on Sunday, causing extensive damage to the building and triggering widespread panic.

Several shops collapsed, and fires erupted in multiple establishments following the explosion, The Express Tribune newspaper reported. 

Killa Abdullah Deputy Commissioner Riaz Khan said four people were killed and 20 others injured in the explosion.

He said that the market was located adjacent to the rear wall of the Frontier Corps (FC) Fort. Following the explosion, a brief exchange of gunfire occurred between unidentified assailants and FC personnel. Law enforcement officials sealed off the area and launched a comprehensive search and clearance operation.

 

Also Read

Vikram Misri, Vikram, Misri

Foreign secy to brief parl panel on Monday on issues related to Pakistan

IMF, International Monetary Fund

Tensions with India may derail bailout scheme's goals: IMF warns Pakistan

Donald Trump,Trump

India-Pak de-escalation 'bigger success than I'll get credit for': Trump

Shashi Tharoor

India's anti-terror message goes global, Shashi Tharoor to lead 7-MP team

PremiumIndia-Pakistan, India-Pakistan flag

Pak's 7-year itch resurfaces, but is India's deterrence enough this time?

The injured included a security guard of tribal elder Haji Faizullah Khan Ghabizai and several bystanders.

The blast came days after four Levies personnel lost their lives in a deadly gun attack by unidentified armed men on a check post in the Nal area of Khuzdar district. 

Balochistan has been facing unrest for about two decades due to allegations by the local ethnic Baloch groups and parties that the federal government was exploiting the mineral wealth of the province.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mohmand Dam in Pakistan

China to speed up dam project in Pak amid India's Indus Treaty suspension

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar begins visit to Germany, Denmark, Netherlands today: Details

Ajit Doval, Ajit, Doval, NSA

NSA Doval, Iranian counterpart discuss regional situation, Chabahar project

PremiumRecep Tayyip Erdoğan, Narendra Modi

India-Türkiye ties: Of Erdoğan's gambit, Kamikaze drones & diplomatic chill

PremiumLieutenant General Deependra Singh Hooda (Retd.)

'India paused Op Sindoor after achieving goals, escalation dominance'

Topics : Pakistan Balochistan Balochistan violence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 19 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerCancer Myths Fact CheckDelhi weather TodayAccretion Pharma IPO Allotment TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon