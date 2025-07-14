Avoid restrictive trade measures to normalise ties, Jaishankar tells Wang

In his first visit to China in almost six years, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Monday told his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi that the two neighbours resolving “friction” on the India–China border has led to easing of tensions, and they should now build on this to address other aspects related to the boundary, including border management and de-escalation.

Jaishankar said the two countries should also normalise people-to-people contacts and avoid “restrictive trade measures and roadblocks”. He underlined the need for cooperation on trans-border rivers and urged the Chinese side to resume providing hydrological data.

In his opening remarks at the meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang in Beijing, Jaishankar said relations between the two countries can continue to develop in a “positive trajectory” based on the understanding that differences should not become disputes and competition should not become conflict.

Alluding to China’s restrictions on the supply of critical minerals, and flagging the need to foster mutually beneficial cooperation, including through people-to-people exchanges, Jaishankar said, “It is also essential in this context that restrictive trade measures and roadblocks are avoided.” He said he hoped to discuss these issues in further detail with Wang. ALSO READ: Competition should not turn into conflict: EAM Jaishankar in Beijing Jaishankar landed in Beijing on Sunday, after a day-long visit to Singapore, to attend the Meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers’ Council in Tianjin, which is 135 km from Beijing. China currently holds the SCO presidency and will host the SCO Summit in Tianjin later this year, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend. Jaishankar last visited China from 11–13 August 2019, his first trip to the country after assuming office as External Affairs Minister in June that year.

As Jaishankar noted in his remarks, India–China relations have been gradually moving in a “positive direction” after Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Kazan in October 2024. “Our responsibility is to maintain that momentum,” he said, adding that the India–China bilateral relationship requires that “we take a far-seeing approach to our ties”. Jaishankar noted that he and Wang have met on several occasions in recent months at international events and carried out strategic communication. “It is our expectation that this will now be regular and take place in each other’s countries,” he said. Foreign ministers’ level talks between India and China were discontinued after the Galwan clashes of June–July 2020.

ALSO READ: SCO foreign ministers' meet to lay political groundwork for summit: China He also noted that India and China are marking the 75th year of the establishment of diplomatic relations, and appreciated Chinese cooperation in resuming the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra after a gap of five years. He said the resolution of friction along the India–China border and the ability of the two countries to maintain peace and tranquillity there were the “fundamental basis” of the “good progress” made in the past nine months towards normalising bilateral relations. Jaishankar called for “stable and constructive ties” between the two neighbours, best achieved by handling relations on the basis of mutual respect, mutual interest, and mutual sensitivity. “We have also earlier agreed that differences should not become disputes, nor should competition ever become conflict. On this foundation, we can now continue to develop our ties along a positive trajectory,” he said. Jaishankar and Wang will also exchange views on global and regional issues.

As for the SCO meeting scheduled for Monday, Jaishankar said India “hopes” that the grouping will “strongly” uphold its mandate of zero tolerance for terrorism. At the SCO’s meeting of defence ministers in Qingdao, China, in June, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had refused to sign a joint communiqué as it omitted the Pahalgam terror attack and did not explicitly address India’s concerns over Pakistan-backed cross-border terrorism. In Beijing, the EAM also called on Chinese Vice-President Han Zheng, where he noted the “steadily improving” bilateral ties since the Modi–Xi meeting in Kazan last October. He said it is “very important” for India and China, as neighbouring countries and major economies, to have an open exchange of views and perspectives in the context of the complex international situation.