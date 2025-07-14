Monday, July 14, 2025 | 07:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / SCO foreign ministers' meet to lay political groundwork for summit: China

SCO foreign ministers' meet to lay political groundwork for summit: China

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Ministers of the other SCO member states have arrived in Beijing on Monday to attend a conclave of the grouping

Jaishankar arrived in China after concluding his visit to Singapore, his first trip to Beijing in five years. Photo: X @DrSJaishankar

S Jaishankar arrived in China after concluding his visit to Singapore, his first trip to Beijing in five years. | Photo: X @DrSJaishankar

Press Trust of India Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 7:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the Chinese city of Tianjin on Tuesday will make political preparations for the summit of the 10-member bloc to be held at the end of August, an official here said on Monday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Ministers of the other SCO member states have arrived in Beijing on Monday to attend a conclave of the grouping.

China, which is the rotating chair of the SCO, said the Council of Foreign Ministers meeting aims to make political preparations for the summit of the organisation. The summit will be held in Tianjin this fall, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a media briefing here.

 

The foreign ministers will exchange views on cooperation in various fields of the SCO and major international and regional issues and sign a series of resolutions and documents, Lin said.

Russian news agency Tass quoted Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying that the summit is set to be held in Tianjin between August 30 and September 1.

China has announced plans to hold a massive military parade in Beijing on September 3 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

The SCO comprises 10 member states, including China, Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Belarus.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ishaq Dar, foreign minister of Pakistan

Pakistan FM Ishaq Dar to attend SCO foreign ministers' meet in China

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te

Taiwan reports increased Chinese military activity around its territory

French President Emmanuel Macron, France, Macron

French President announces 6.5 bn euros in extra military spending in 2 yrs

PremiumFull-scale model of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft, which was showcased at the 15th edition of Aero India in Bengaluru, Karnataka, from February 10 to 14, 2025. Photo Credit: PIB

Govt must step in for AMCA to yield pvt fighter jet maker: Sources

Gaza, Gaza strike

At least 30 killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza Strip, say officials

Topics : S Jaishankar Shanghai Cooperation Organisation External Affairs Ministry Russia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 7:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayOla Electric Q1 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayAsston Pharmaceuticals IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayFire at Hisar-Rayalaseema ExpressSmart Coworking Spaces IPOQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon