Can resolve Kashmir issue, stopped war between India and Pakistan: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he could resolve the long-standing Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan, asserting he could “solve anything”. Speaking at a bill-signing event at the White House, Trump said the two countries had been locked in a rivalry over Kashmir for a long time, and he would bring them together.
Trump recalls speaking to both nations on Kashmir rivalry
Trump said he had spoken to both countries about their long-standing conflict. “I told them, India and Pakistan, they have had a long time rivalry over Kashmir,” he said. “I asked them how long has this rivalry been going on, and they said 2,000 years. I said, ‘Oh, that’s a problem’,” he said with a smile.
India reiterates Kashmir is a bilateral issue, rejects mediation
India has consistently maintained that Kashmir is a bilateral issue and not open to third-party mediation. New Delhi has rejected similar offers from Trump in the past, reiterating that all outstanding issues with Pakistan must be resolved bilaterally and peacefully.
Trump claims he averted Indo-Pak conflict with phone diplomacy
US President Donald Trump reiterated his claim that he prevented a potential war between India and Pakistan through phone calls and trade leverage.
“I stopped a war between India and Pakistan, and I did it with trade,” Trump said, speaking at an event. “I don’t think anyone’s ever written about it, but it was pretty cool. They were getting ready,” he added.
Situation was close to nuclear escalation, says Trump
Trump said tensions had escalated to the point where it was “Pakistan’s turn to hit,” and warned that the situation could have escalated to nuclear conflict. “I called each of them. I respect both leaders greatly, I know them. I spoke to them about trade,” he said.
According to Trump, he warned both India and Pakistan that if they went to war or began using nuclear weapons, they could forget about trading with the US. “They understood. They stopped,” he said. “I stopped that war with phone calls and trade.”
India-US trade talks ongoing; Pakistan also expected to engage
Trump added that India was currently in talks with the US for a trade agreement and that Pakistan was expected to engage in discussions soon. “Nobody died… they both have very serious nuclear capabilities, and I think we deserve some credit, the Republican party does, because that’s how we think,” he said.
India credits military talks for de-escalation, not US intervention
Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that the United States prevented a war between India and Pakistan.
However, India has consistently maintained that the agreement to cease hostilities was the result of direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two countries’ armed forces.
Operation Sindoor followed April 22 Pahalgam terror attack
Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, prompting India to launch Operation Sindoor—precision strikes targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7.
DGMO talks led to cessation of military hostilities
In retaliation, Pakistan attempted to target Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10, drawing a strong response from India. The hostilities ceased after a mutual agreement to halt military actions was reached during DGMO-level talks on May 10.