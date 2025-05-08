Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Pakistan fires 8 missiles at Jammu; all intercepted by Indian air defence

Pakistan fires 8 missiles at Jammu; all intercepted by Indian air defence

Pakistan launched eight missiles at India, targeting areas in Jammu. All were intercepted. Defence sources liken the attack to Hamas tactics and claim ISI met Hamas in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir

India Pakistan
Visuals from Jammu resemble a Hamas-style attack on Israel, with multiple low-cost rockets. | Screengrab
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 10:25 PM IST
Pakistan launched at least eight missiles towards India late on Thursday evening. However, the missiles — aimed at Satwari, Samba, RS Pura, and Arnia — were either intercepted or neutralised by air defence units, according to defence sources.  In a post on X, Integrated Defence Staff wrote, "Military Stations of Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur in proximity to the International Boundary, in Jammu & Kashmir targeted by Pakistan using missiles and drones. No losses. Threat neutralised by #IndianArmedForces as per SoP with kinetic & non-kinetic means." 

Attack resembles Hamas tactics, say defence officials

Visuals from Jammu resemble a Hamas-style attack on Israel, with multiple low-cost rockets, the sources added. According to their assessment, the Pakistani Army is operating and behaving like a terror organisation.

ISI officials met Hamas representatives in PoK

Significantly, ISI officials met with Hamas representatives in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir last month, according to intelligence shared with defence sources. 

Blackout in Jammu

Meanwhile, a total blackout was observed in Jammu city on Thursday after two powerful explosions were heard near the airport, according to a PTI report. 
 
The report further added that the security forces had detected Pakistani drones near the airport. Officials have said counter-measures have been initiated. 
 
The development came hours after India said it had neutralised an air defence system in Lahore in a measured military response to Pakistan’s attempted drone and missile attacks on multiple Indian military installations across 15 cities the previous night. 

Earlier on May 7, India launched “Operation Sindoor”, a series of missile strikes targeting terrorist infrastructure belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir. The Indian armed forces categorically stated that these were “focused, measured and non-escalatory” strikes, avoiding Pakistani military facilities.   
 
In response, Pakistan attempted a large-scale drone and missile attack on at least 15 Indian military installations across northern and western India — including Jammu, Awantipora and Bhuj — on the night of May 7–8. However, Indian air defences intercepted and neutralised all incoming threats, according to sources.
 
The current India–Pakistan military escalation began after a major terror attack on April 22 in Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives.
 
First Published: May 08 2025 | 10:09 PM IST

