Pakistan fires 8 missiles at Jammu; all intercepted by Indian air defence

Pakistan launched at least eight missiles towards India late on Thursday evening. However, the missiles — aimed at Satwari, Samba, RS Pura, and Arnia — were either intercepted or neutralised by air defence units, according to defence sources. In a post on X, Integrated Defence Staff wrote, "Military Stations of Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur in proximity to the International Boundary, in Jammu & Kashmir targeted by Pakistan using missiles and drones. No losses. Threat neutralised by #IndianArmedForces as per SoP with kinetic & non-kinetic means." Attack resembles Hamas tactics, say defence officials Visuals from Jammu resemble a Hamas-style attack on Israel, with multiple low-cost rockets, the sources added. According to their assessment, the Pakistani Army is operating and behaving like a terror organisation.

ISI officials met Hamas representatives in PoK

Blackout in Jammu ALSO READ: Blackout in Jammu after explosions heard near airport, counter-measures on Meanwhile, a total blackout was observed in Jammu city on Thursday after two powerful explosions were heard near the airport, according to a PTI report. The report further added that the security forces had detected Pakistani drones near the airport. Officials have said counter-measures have been initiated. The development came hours after India said it had neutralised an air defence system in Lahore in a measured military response to Pakistan’s attempted drone and missile attacks on multiple Indian military installations across 15 cities the previous night. Significantly, ISI officials met with Hamas representatives in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir last month, according to intelligence shared with defence sources.

Also Read

Operation Sindoor: India-Pakistan military conflict

India disables Lahore’s air defence system | Operation Sindoor | Drone attack | Missiles | Pakistan Earlier on May 7, India launched “Operation Sindoor”, a series of missile strikes targeting terrorist infrastructure belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir. The Indian armed forces categorically stated that these were “focused, measured and non-escalatory” strikes, avoiding Pakistani military facilities. In response, Pakistan attempted a large-scale drone and missile attack on at least 15 Indian military installations across northern and western India — including Jammu, Awantipora and Bhuj — on the night of May 7–8. However, Indian air defences intercepted and neutralised all incoming threats, according to sources.

The current India–Pakistan military escalation began after a major terror attack on April 22 in Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives.