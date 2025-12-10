Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi speaks with Netanyahu, discusses strategic partnership

PM Modi speaks with Netanyahu, discusses strategic partnership

Netanyahu called Modi and shared views on the situation in West Asia

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 9:55 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and discussed ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two nations.

"PM Modi reaffirmed India's support for efforts towards a just and durable peace in the region, including early implementation of the Gaza Peace Plan," a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

It said both leaders expressed satisfaction at the continued momentum in India-Israel Strategic Partnership and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening these ties for mutual benefit.

"The two leaders strongly condemned terrorism and reiterated their zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," the statement said.

The two leaders also agreed to remain in touch, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Narendra ModiBenjamin NetanyahuIndia Israel tiesWest Asia

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 9:55 PM IST

