Statsguru: How India, Bangladesh fared after a year under Yunus' rule

It has been a year since Sheikh Hasina’s ouster from Bangladesh, and diplomatic relations between India and its neighbouring country have nosedived under Muhammad Yunus’ rule. This includes tit-for-tat trade restrictions levied by both

nations.

However, despite rising anti-India sentiment in Bangladesh, goods trade between the nations has expanded. This is reflected more in India’s imports than in its exports.

Although inflation declined marginally, the unemployment rate rose, and the economic growth rate fell to below 4 per cent — the lowest since 2019-20 (FY20) — under Yunus.

India's total goods exports to Bangladesh grew by 0.24 per cent year-on-year under Yunus' regime. During the last year of Hasina's rule, it was 6.86 per cent.

India's merchandise imports from Bangladesh increased by 12.16 per cent under Yunus' regime compared to a 13.3 per cent fall during Hasina's last year. Bangladeshi patients make up the majority of tourists visiting India for medical reasons. However, the number of Bangladeshis coming to India for medical treatment fell in FY24 and the first quarter (Q1) of FY25.