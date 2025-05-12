Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 'War is not Bollywood movie', says ex-Army chief on Operation Sindoor

'War is not Bollywood movie', says ex-Army chief on Operation Sindoor

Speaking at an event in Pune, Naravane said if ordered, he would go to war, but diplomacy would be his first choice

Naravane said his first choice would be diplomacy, settling differences through dialogue and not reaching the stage of armed conflict. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Pune
May 12 2025
Former Indian Army chief General Manoj Naravane has slammed questions being raised on the suspension of hostilities between India and Pakistan, saying war is not romantic and is not a Bollywood movie.

Speaking at an event in Pune, Naravane said if ordered, he would go to war, but diplomacy would be his first choice.

He said there is trauma among people living in the border areas, including children who have seen shelling and have to run to shelters at night. 

"For those who have lost their loved ones, that trauma will be carried through generations. There's also something called PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder). People who have seen gruesome scenes wake up sweating even after 20 years and need psychiatric care," he said.

Naravane was speaking at a programme organised by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

"War is not romantic. It is not your Bollywood movie. It is very serious business. War or violence should be the last thing we should resort to, which is why our Prime Minister said this is not an era of war. Although war will be forced upon us by unwise people, we should not cheer for it," he said.

"Still, people are asking why we have not gone for a full-out war. As a military man, if ordered, I will go to war, but that will not be my first choice," the former Indian Army Chief said. 

Naravane said his first choice would be diplomacy, settling differences through dialogue and not reaching the stage of armed conflict.

"We are all equal stakeholders in national security. We should try to resolve differences not only between countries, but amongst ourselves, whether in families or between states, regions and communities. Violence is not the answer," he said.

India launched Operation Sindoor on early May 7 to destroy seven terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack.

India and Pakistan on Saturday announced reaching an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea.

May 12 2025

