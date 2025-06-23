Home / Finance / Insurance / Air india crash risks fueling up to 30% jump in airline insurance premia

Air india crash risks fueling up to 30% jump in airline insurance premia

Insurance claims for the Air India crash are expected in the realm of $475 million, including those for the aircraft's hull and engine as well as additional liability for loss of life

air india plane crash
Aircraft debris at the crash site of Air India flight AI171 in Ahmedabad | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 8:00 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Saikat Das and Mihir Mishra
 
Indian insurance policy sellers expect the cost of coverage for airlines to spike as much as 30 per cent after the deadliest aviation crash in more than a decade. 
Sajja Praveen Chowdary, director at Indian broker Policybazaar, expects premiums for hull, war-risk, and liability coverage to increase by 10 per cent to 30 per cent in the next renewal cycle. Rohit Boda, group managing director at broker J.B.Boda Group, predicts a rise of 10 per cent to 25 per cent.  
 
Premium hikes of that scale would be larger than previous crashes, given the enormity of the Air India accident, the brokers said. The crash killed 241 on board and dozens on the ground when it smashed into a residential area in the city of Ahmedabad on June 12. 
Insurance claims for the Air India crash are expected in the realm of $475 million, including those for the aircraft’s hull and engine as well as additional liability for loss of life, Bloomberg News reported earlier. Air India’s fleet is insured for about $20 billion in total, with an annual premium near $30 million, according to data from Policybazaar.
 
“A catastrophe of this scale will contribute to hardening of global rates,” said Chowdary, director at Policybazaar for Business. 
 
Globally, crashes accounted for the majority of the $15 billion in aviation claims during the five year period ended 2024, according to a report by Allianz SE. Growth in air travel, fueled by Asia-Pacific and North America, was expected to drive premiums to more than $8 billion, according to the report. 
 
The insurance premium increase would be for all airlines, said people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing private matters. They added that the impact will be redistributed to airlines across the globe.  
 
The premium increase is expected to be large, and further loss of aircraft could drive premiums to a record, the people said.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Centre likely to relax the board regulations for foreign insurers

Air India crash may trigger insurance claims worth around $475 million

Mphasis joins hands with Sixfold to provide AI solution to insurers

Ahmedabad plane crash: Life insurers speed up claim settlement for victims

Premium

Crash likely to trigger claims up to $150 mn for insurers, reinsurers

Topics :aviation sector in IndiaTravel Insuranceinsurance premiumairline industry

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 8:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story