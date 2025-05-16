Income below tax slab? Filing an ITR still pays off in ways you didn't know

Should you file an income tax return (ITR) even if your annual income is under the basic exemption limit? Financial experts believe the answer is a clear yes, not for tax liability, but for financial foresight. It helps build a formal financial footprint.

A lost advantage if you don’t file

“Not filing an ITR even if you’re earning below the taxable threshold is a lost advantage,” said Vishwanathan Iyer, Senior Associate Professor of Finance and Accounting at Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai.

“It’s no longer just a compliance measure, it’s essential to establishing financial credibility and showing foresight.”

Amita Bansal, partner at Singhania & Co., echoes the sentiment.

What you gain from filing ITR voluntarily

According to both of the experts, voluntary ITR filing comes with several advantages, even if you have zero tax liability:

Proof of income for freelancers, gig workers, and business owners

Visa applications for countries like the US, UK, and Canada, where ITRs are often required

Loan approvals, banks and NBFCs typically ask for 2–3 years’ ITRs for large loan processing

Claiming TDS refunds, especially on fixed deposits or freelance earnings

Eligibility for subsidies and grants under government schemes

Reduced scrutiny, a valid ITR can justify high-value financial transactions

Consequences of skipping it

While not filing may not draw penalties for incomes below the exemption threshold, the consequences often emerge later.

Visa applications, especially to Schengen countries or the US, commonly require ITRs for the past 2–3 years.

“Applicants without returns face delays or outright rejection,” Iyer explains. Similarly, banks ask for ITRs to assess long-term repayment capacity for loans above ~30–40 lakh.

Even in personal matters such as buying property or accessing MSME schemes, the absence of ITRs can stall progress. More critically, the Income Tax Department may flag large financial transactions if no ITR is available to explain them.

What the tax department says

According to the Income Tax Department and Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), individuals with income below ~2.5 lakh (~3 lakh for senior citizens) are not legally required to file returns. However, Rule 12AB mandates filing in specific high-value cases, such as:

Deposits over Rs 1 crore in a bank account

Spending above Rs 2 lakh on foreign travel

Electricity bills over Rs 1 lakh annually

The CBDT, in various awareness drives, has also emphasised the long-term benefits of voluntary filing, especially in the context of a more digitally monitored financial system.

“Filing an ITR is not just about paying taxes, it’s about putting your financial footprint on record,” Bansal noted.