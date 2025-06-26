Home / Finance / News / Make GIFT IFSC competitive to attract HNI funds: FM Sitharaman

Make GIFT IFSC competitive to attract HNI funds: FM Sitharaman

The minister who was in GIFT City, Gandhinagar for a high-level review of the IFSC's progress, emphasised the need to make it competitive

Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: X@nsitharaman)
The review meeting included secretaries from the Centre, Gujarat Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai, and representatives from the Reserve Bank of India, Securities Exchange Board of India, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, and the IFSCA. (Photo: X@nsitharaman)
BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 11:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman nudged financial sector regulators to pursue initiatives that catalyse the core mandate of the GIFT International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) to bring foreign capital into India through structured channels.
 
The minister who was in GIFT City, Gandhinagar for a high-level review of the IFSC’s progress, emphasised the need to make it competitive and cost effective to attract investments from high net worth individuals (HNIs) and mooted fast-tracking of reforms. She also highlighted the role of the IFSC Authority (IFSCA) in mobilising sovereign and pension funds. 
 
With India being a major gold importer, Sitharaman also stressed on the need to scale up operations at the India International Bullion Exchange (IIBX) by expanding stakeholder participation and strengthening price discovery, so as to position GIFT IFSC as a global bullion hub.
 
The review meeting included secretaries from the Centre, Gujarat Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai, and representatives from the Reserve Bank of India, Securities Exchange Board of India, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, and the IFSCA. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

MSME Credit top ₹40 trn; growth in active loans slowdown in FY25: CRIF

Shipping ministry launches India's first maritime NBFC Sagarmala Finance

1 in 5 UPI users faced fraud; 51% victims didn't report, reveals survey

India Ratings sees FY26 credit growth at 13-13.5% amid NBFC drag

Inflows in NRI deposits moderate to $ 751 mn in April, shows RBI data

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanGIFT IFSCfinance sector

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 11:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story