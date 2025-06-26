Make GIFT IFSC competitive to attract HNI funds: FM Sitharaman

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman nudged financial sector regulators to pursue initiatives that catalyse the core mandate of the GIFT International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) to bring foreign capital into India through structured channels.

The minister who was in GIFT City, Gandhinagar for a high-level review of the IFSC's progress, emphasised the need to make it competitive and cost effective to attract investments from high net worth individuals (HNIs) and mooted fast-tracking of reforms. She also highlighted the role of the IFSC Authority (IFSCA) in mobilising sovereign and pension funds.