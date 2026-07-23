ITR filing isn't complete until you verify your return: Here's how to do it

Filing an Income Tax Return ( ITR ) does not end the tax filing process. Your return is treated as complete only after it is verified within the prescribed time limit. If you fail to verify it, the Income Tax Department can treat the return as invalid, effectively considering it as not filed.

The Income Tax Department offers multiple ways to complete the verification process online, making it possible for taxpayers to finish the formalities in a matter of minutes without sending any physical documents. These include Aadhaar OTP, Electronic Verification Code (EVC), net banking, Digital Signature Certificate (DSC), and EVC generated through a pre-validated bank or demat account.

Here's what taxpayers need to know about e-verification and the options available. Why e-verification matters According to the Income Tax Department, e-verification is the quickest and most convenient way to complete the ITR filing process. Once the return is successfully verified, taxpayers receive a transaction ID on the portal and a confirmation email on their registered email address. While e-verification is the preferred option, taxpayers can also verify their return by sending a signed physical copy of ITR-V to the Centralised Processing Centre (CPC), Bengaluru. However, if the return is not verified within the stipulated deadline, it is treated as invalid. This can lead to the same consequences as not filing an ITR under the Income Tax Act, unless the taxpayer's request for condonation of delay is approved by the Income Tax Department.

What is the deadline for verifying an ITR? Taxpayers must verify their return within 30 days from the date of filing. The 30-day timeline has been in effect since August 1, 2022. Returns filed before July 31, 2022, continued to get the earlier 120-day verification window. If a taxpayer misses the deadline, they can submit a condonation request explaining the reason for the delay. The return will be considered valid only if the Income Tax Department approves the request. Ways to e-verify your ITR The Income Tax Department allows taxpayers to verify their returns using any of the following methods:

OTP on the mobile number linked with Aadhaar

Electronic Verification Code (EVC) generated through a pre-validated bank account

EVC generated through a pre-validated demat account

Net banking

Digital Signature Certificate (DSC)

EVC through ATM (offline method) Taxpayers can choose whichever method is most convenient, provided the required prerequisites are fulfilled. Aadhaar OTP remains the easiest option For most individual taxpayers, Aadhaar OTP is the simplest method. To use this facility, the taxpayer's PAN must be linked with Aadhaar, and the mobile number registered with Aadhaar should be active. After selecting the Aadhaar OTP option on the e-filing portal, an OTP is sent to the registered mobile number. Entering the OTP successfully completes the verification process.

The department also allows taxpayers to use an Aadhaar OTP that has already been generated, provided it is still valid. Net banking and bank account EVC Taxpayers who prefer net banking can verify their return directly through their bank's internet banking facility. For this option, the PAN should be linked to the bank account, and net banking should be activated. After logging into the Income Tax e-filing portal, users can choose the net banking option, select their bank and continue the verification process through the bank's website. Another option is to generate an Electronic Verification Code (EVC) through a pre-validated and EVC-enabled bank account. The EVC is sent to the taxpayer's registered mobile number and email address, after which it can be entered on the portal to complete verification.

Demat account, DSC and ATM options Apart from bank accounts, taxpayers can also generate an EVC using a pre-validated demat account, provided the account is active and EVC-enabled on the e-filing portal. Businesses and certain categories of taxpayers can use a Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) to verify the return immediately after filing it. However, according to the department, the DSC option is available only if the taxpayer does not choose the "e-Verify Later" option while filing the return. The Income Tax Department also allows verification through an EVC generated via designated bank ATMs. What is an Electronic Verification Code (EVC)? EVC is a 10-character alphanumeric code generated during the verification process.

The Income Tax Department says the code is sent to the taxpayer's registered mobile number and email address linked with the e-filing portal, bank account or demat account, depending on the verification method selected. The EVC remains valid for 72 hours from the time it is generated. Things to keep ready before e-verifying Before starting the process, taxpayers should ensure they have: PAN and acknowledgement number of the filed return

Access to the registered mobile number

PAN linked with Aadhaar (for Aadhaar OTP)

PAN linked with the bank account

Net banking activated, if using that option

A pre-validated and EVC-enabled bank or demat account, if opting for EVC What happens after successful verification? Once the return is successfully verified, the Income Tax Department displays a confirmation message along with a transaction ID. A confirmation email is also sent to the taxpayer's registered email address.